NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com writes that Cordarrelle Patterson is going to “play a lot” and make an impact again in 2022.

. As for suspended WR Calvin Ridley possibly returning, Bair notes that the Falcons will still hold his rights next year and it’s possible that Atlanta could be more appealing with weapons like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bryan Edwards as part of their offense.

Panthers

Panthers G Austin Corbett spent time blocking for newly acquired QB Baker Mayfield while they were together in Cleveland.

“Baker’s a special character for that energy,’’ Corbett said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, via ESPN. “Everything he does, he’s all about winning. He wants to win in every aspect of life.

“To get him into a room and just feel that competition with all those other guys, it’s definitely going to just raise the level of performance as a team overall. It’s a great pickup.’’

Saints

Saints QB Jameis Winston posted a video to his Instagram account showing him throwing without a brace on his left knee.

posted a video to his Instagram account showing him throwing without a brace on his left knee. ESPN’s Mike Triplett lists Saints LB Zack Baun as a veteran cut candidate, noting he barely played last season despite being healthy and New Orleans has added more to its linebacking corps.