NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons LB Deion Jones (shoulder) said that he is near returning from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“Yeah, I’m getting close,” Jones said, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that they are keeping Jones actively working in training camp.

“We have him every day working. I don’t get (into) predictions, and I’m not a doctor, but every day he’s working,” Smith said.

Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford thinks RT Kaleb McGary has improved entering what is a critical 2022 season for him: “I think Kaleb is playing awesome. I’ve seen him play, you see a lot of energy. You see him playing extremely well with his pad level. I think you see his movement. He’s moving extremely well this year.” (Ledbetter)

Panthers

Panthers DE Brian Burns believes that the next step in his career is to achieve an All-Pro selection and take over in crucial moments.

“I think the next step is definitely an All-Pro (selection),” Burns said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “It does come down to your stats and everything like that. But I just want to dominate the game. I’m at that point where I feel like I should be able to take over when I need to. In a crucial moment, I want to be able to take the game over and put the team on my back. That’s what I’m focused on. I really want to help the team out, and I think that’s a way I can do it — by being dominant in my position.”

Panthers QB Sam Darnold called Burns a “special player” and is a capable defensive end against the run and pass.

“He’s always been a special player. I think people now are starting to realize it,” Darnold said. “He’s a great talent, obviously. But how he’s able to think about pass rush and even run defense, he’s got a real knack and a beautiful mind for being a defensive end. There’s some things you can’t teach that he has. He’s a very special player.”

Burns added that he is receptive to feedback he receives from offensive linemen and other players.

“Anybody I can talk to about pass rush, or even any (offensive) linemen that want to drop some gems on me, I’m really open to hearing all of it,” Burns said. “Because it’s nothing to listen to somebody.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said WR Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury that held him out of practice. (Mike Triplett)