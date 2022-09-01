NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Falcons brought in LS Mitch Fabroni for a workout on Thursday.

for a workout on Thursday. ESPN’s Field Yates writes the Falcons made a waiver claim on OL Jack Anderson but the Giants were higher in the priority order.

Panthers

Panthers QB Sam Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to HC Matt Rhule . There was concern that Darnold could miss up to eight weeks. (Joe Person)

is expected to miss four to six weeks, according to HC . There was concern that Darnold could miss up to eight weeks. (Joe Person) Panthers DC Phil Snow said fourth-round LB Brandon Smith will start at some point this season: “He’ll start for us at some point this season. That’s the nature of this league. He has what it takes.” (Ellis L. Williams)

said fourth-round LB will start at some point this season: “He’ll start for us at some point this season. That’s the nature of this league. He has what it takes.” (Ellis L. Williams) Snow believes CB Jaycee Horn is “one of the best players” in the NFL: “He is one of the best players in the league and will be. I’m looking forward to watching him.” (Ellis L. Williams)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen commented on the team trading S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles.

“I love the player,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “These moves are not easy. But it was something we felt like was going to be a good move for us.”

Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan, citing “positive news” he’s received, writes he’d be surprised if WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) doesn’t start in Week 1.

(hamstring) doesn’t start in Week 1. ESPN’s Field Yates notes the Saints put a waiver claim on LB Sterling Weatherford , who landed with the Bears.

, who landed with the Bears. Saints CB Paulson Adebo is dealing with an ankle injury, according to Allen. Adebo injured his ankle before the Chargers game. (Duncan)