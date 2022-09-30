NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons EDGE Quinton Bell said that they are using criticism against their pass rush from 2021 as motivation to improve this season.

“We know what it was last year and we know what was being said about our pass rush coming into this season,” Bell said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “So we use that as motivation.”

Falcons DL Ta’Quon Graham said that veteran DT Grady Jarrett has helped instill a “change in mentality” for their pass rush.

“It’s been a change in mentality,” defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham said. “We have a different mentality paired with Grady [Jarrett]’s experience being in the league eight years.”

Falcons OLB Lorenzo Carter expects teams to begin putting more focus on Jarrett, but also thinks that will free up their edge rushers.

“Of course it’s going to start, like teams are going to see him,” Carter said. “But that’s the thing. If y’all want to focus on him, then we got other guys coming off the edge or coming on the inside.”

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) said that he plans on playing in Week 4: “I feel like I’m going to play every Sunday, no matter what the situation is. I plan on playing Sunday and we all know that’s the plan.” (Michael Rothstein)

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said that they are “very hopeful” for Christian McCaffrey (quad) to be available this week: “We’re very hopeful that Christian will play.” (Mike Kaye)

Rhule said WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is "probably a game-time decision" for Sunday's game. (Joseph Person)

Saints

With Saints QB Jameis Winston doubtful for Week 4, backup QB Andy Dalton mentioned that he feels “really comfortable” with their receivers after building chemistry with them through the spring program while Winston was rehabbing from his knee. (Nick Underhill)

Saints HC Dennis Allen said that WR Michael Thomas (foot) has been ruled out from Week 4. (Tom Pelissero)

said that WR (foot) has been ruled out from Week 4. (Tom Pelissero) New Orleans also officially ruled out G Andrus Peat (concussion) and S Marcus Maye (rib).