NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record for most kickoffs returned for a touchdown with nine but is certain there will be more to come.

“I’m not finished yet,” Patterson said, via Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve got a lot of football left. I’m just trying to take that record and go crazy with it.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield told reporters that “it sucks” to face questions about whether he should remain the team’s starting quarterback.

“It’s tough,” Mayfield said, via ESPN.com. “I’ll be honest with you. I put my heart and soul in this, and this sucks. I just hope everybody else feels the same way, to be honest with you. That’s how you turn things around. You have to care about it. You do.”

Mayfield had another disappointing outing on Sunday against the Ravens.

“Not good enough,” Mayfield said when asked about his play. “We didn’t win the game. I say take care of the ball, but we have to make more plays. Batted balls, when they’re not getting the rush. … Shi and I have to be on the same page.

“He’s looking at [cornerback] Marlon Humphrey out there in the flat, and I’m expecting him to go in the flat. [Humphrey’s] playing smart, and I’m expecting him to run his route. Let’s just get on the same page. It cost us.”

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks says CB T.J. Carrie is “definitely a possibility” to start opposite CB Jaycee Horn this coming week. (Joe Person)

says CB is “definitely a possibility” to start opposite CB this coming week. (Joe Person) He had also called out CB C.J. Henderson as needing to play better, adding he has “too much talent” to be playing as poorly as he is. (Person)

as needing to play better, adding he has “too much talent” to be playing as poorly as he is. (Person) Wilks told reporters he’s still evaluating his options at quarterback and will know Wednesday if QB P.J. Walker is healthy enough to be an option for Week 12. (Greg Auman)

Saints

Saints QB Jameis Winston has been dealing with back and ankle injuries throughout the year. However, Winston now feels like he’s ready to return to game action.

“I know how I see it, I just know I’m ready to go,” Winston said, via SaintsWire.com. “When my number is called I’ll be ready.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Saints DE Payton Turner had X-rays on his ankle that were negative and will undergo an MRI to determine if his injury is anything more than a sprain.

had X-rays on his ankle that were negative and will undergo an MRI to determine if his injury is anything more than a sprain. Saints HC Dennis Allen confirmed it’s a sprain and they’re not sure how much time Turner will miss: “I don’t think it’s going to be anything overly significant, but I think he’s going to be in that day-to-day, week-to-week situation.” (John Hendrix)