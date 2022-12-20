NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier has come into the NFL wanting to be a starting running back and is certainly stating his case, growing more comfortable in Atlanta as the season winds down. After their game on Sunday, he continues to draw praise from HC Arthur Smith.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” Allgeier said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Coming in I had the mindset of ‘I’m going to be a starter.’ It’s just reps. I think just getting more comfortable, getting the speed down, and all that. Still have some stuff to learn.”

“He’s an instinctive player, smart, hard to tackle. You feel him,” Smith said. “He’s a volume guy. As the game goes on, guys don’t like tackling him. I’m really excited about him. He’s been good for us. A lot of the things you saw at BYU have been translated. Not having to take every single snap early helped, too. Not to be sitting there at 300 carries right now is helpful, especially for a rookie.”

Smith plans for DC Dean Pees to call plays on Sunday but will monitor his health throughout the week following his collision in warmups against the Saints. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Panthers

According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks ‘ top priority, if he were to be retained as the full-time head coach after this season, would be to find a “dynamic” long-term solution at the quarterback position.

The door isn't completely shut to either Sam Darnold or P.J. Walker coming back as a bridge quarterback, but Kaye adds Wilks would want to add "new blood" to the quarterback room.

Rams QB Baker Mayfield said he was told that he would be third-string and inactive by Carolina, which led him to request his release. The Panthers said they were willing to help him out. (Will Kunkel)

Saints

The Saints didn’t practice today but first-round WR Chris Olave would have been held out with a hamstring injury if they had. (Nick Underhill)