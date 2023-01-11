NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on if third-round QB Desmond Ridder will be the starter in the future: “Certainly encouraged by the progress that he made, but too early to make that determination right now.” (Mike Rothstein)

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on the strong season from RT Kaleb McGary: "We're not going to negotiate in the media, but Kaleb (McGary) did some really good things this year." (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions former Colts HC Frank Reich could end up as a strong offensive coordinator candidate for the Panthers if he doesn’t land the head coaching job.

Mike Kaye believes Panthers sixth-round OL Cade Mays could be in line for a bigger role in 2023 following injuries to two of the team's key linemen to end the season.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said there’s no final decision on WR Michael Thomas‘ future, even though his deal was restructured in an apparent precursor to a June 1 release.

“There’s been no decisions made on anything to this point,” Allen said via ESPN. “I think that gives us, and him, just a little bit more flexibility in terms of what we do as we set our plan going forward.”

The Saints moved the void dates on the deals for DE Marcus Davenport and DT David Onyemata from February 17th to March 14th in order to prolong the time to negotiate an extension and prevent them from having to use the franchise tag on either player. (Field Yates)