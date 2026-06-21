NFC Notes: Falcons QB Competition, Panthers, Saints, Chris Olave

Falcons

Falcons QB coach Alex Van Pelt is aware that he must judge the quarterback competition carefully, given that QB Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out of drills.

“It’s tough having a competition when both guys aren’t competing at the same level (physically),” Van Pelt said, via the team website. “… Mike has done a great job of getting himself to where he is right now. Really impressed to see him take 7-on-7 reps, but really, there is no competition until we can actually evaluate them equally. We have to understand that Mike’s knee is not 100% right now, and maybe at the top of his drop he may not be able to put that thing in the ground and throw the ball the way he might two more months from now. You take that all into consideration.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Corey Thornton is in the midst of his second offseason with the team after making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. Carolina HC Dave Canales raved about Thornton’s work ethic and discussed his ability to play boundary corner, slot corner and safety.

“All the work that he’s put in his first year is paying off for him,” Canales said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “Being conscientious of the schemes, how to play different techniques. He’s had exposure outside (at cornerback), at the nickel (position), at the safety spot. A lot of trust with Corey, especially coming off the (fibula) injury — he attacked the rehab, came back out here and has looked great, more and more comfortable. And I love seeing him make plays because he’s worked so hard at it.”

“He’s the first guy on the field. And he’s out here, working on his craft, going through his stances, footwork and all those things. So, when guys work like that, I expect good things to come, and so I’m just really glad that he’s continuing to grow and progress.”

Saints

Nick Underhill reports that Saints WR Chris Olave will no longer need blood thinners on June 29 but will be good for contact after that.

will no longer need blood thinners on June 29 but will be good for contact after that. The Saints tried out UFL K Tanner Brown . He was later signed to a contract. (Triplett)

. He was later signed to a contract. (Triplett) Saints’ veteran DE Cameron Jordan‘s one-year deal carries a base value of $7.5 million, a max value of $11 million, and includes a $6.15 million signing bonus. Jordan can make another $3.5 million through a sacks incentive. (Ian Rapoport)