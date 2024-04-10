NFC Notes: Fletcher Cox, CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is due for a huge pay raise after the season as he’s entering the fifth year of his rookie contract. Despite rumors of a potential holdout, Lamb reiterated his priorities.

“Winning — I’m looking forward to winning and being out there with my guys, and making another run at this thing,” Lamb said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “… Yeah, I’ll be in Dallas!”

The Cowboys hosted Notre Dame WR Avery Davis for their local prospect workout day, per Aaron Wilson.

Eagles

Eagles’ veteran DT Fletcher Cox reflected on his time in the NFL during his official retirement ceremony this week.

“I know this is April, and I wish this was an April Fool’s joke, but it’s not,” Cox said, via Chris Franklin of NJ Advance Media. “It’s real… When people look back at my career, the biggest thing is I want them to look at the way that I played the game. I want them to see the honest way I played the game, the way I went out, how they viewed my leadership. Even when it comes to the younger guys. I still want those guys to call me for leadership advice. That’s how I want to be looked at.”

Cox praised former NFL veterans like Trent Cole, Cullen Jenkins, and Darryl Tapp for providing leadership to him early on in his career.

“When I was when I was young, I had players who led the way for me like Trent Cole, Cullen Jenkins and Darryl Tapp,” Cox said. “Those guys showed me the way of how to be a professional, how to be a pro, and how to go about go by approaching things in certain ways.”

Cox hopes he did enough to get elected into the Hall of Fame.

“I have to get to the Eagles Hall of Fame first, so that might help me,” Cox said. “It’s obviously something I think about. It’s all in everybody else’s hands, but hopefully, a few years from now, I’ll be putting on a gold jacket, and I’m looking forward to doing it. I will have the same family here, and we will all celebrate.”

Giants

The Giants hold the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft, and there have been rumblings about them having an interest in a quarterback after the recent situation with QB Daniel Jones. The organization reportedly prefers LSU QB Jayden Daniels, but they would likely need to trade up to make it happen.

“When it comes to this year’s quarterbacks, Daniels is a name to keep an eye on, if he’s not among the top two picks with Williams,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said. “He is a player who is well-regarded within the organization and that multiple sources with connections to Schoen and Daboll believe would be an ideal fit in their offense. There is also interest in McCarthy, especially if he is available at No. 6.”