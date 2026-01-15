NFC Notes: Fred Warner, Davante Adams, Sam Darnold, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner was designated to return from injured reserve this week. When asked about his availability, the linebacker said he’s still taking things day by day.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Warner said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I think they said last week they weren’t going to open my window, and then my window is now open. So yeah, we’re just taking it day by day.”

Warner said the team decided to designate him to return after being in direct communication with his doctors, but he won’t return befor he’s ready to play.

“Everything up to this point has been in direct communication with the doctors, the trainers, everybody involved with my surgery,” Warner said. “Nothing up to this point has been done just out of just, ‘Hey man, let’s just go out and do it.’ … Everything is scientifically based, right? So anytime you step out there on a football field … that’s what this game is, a violent game. But at the same time, I’m not going to go out there and put myself at an added risk if I’m not ready.”

49ers DC Robert Saleh is glad to have Warner’s energy back at practice.

“Just pure energy,” Saleh said. “Fred is the ultimate energy giver, so just having him out there is awesome.”

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams is enjoying his time in Los Angeles after his tumultuous time with the Raiders and Jets. When appearing on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Adams said he told fellow receivers like Puka Nacua and Konata Mumpfield that the grass isn’t greener elsewhere.

“I already do that now, especially when I talk to these guys – Konata Mumpfield and some of these guys that are in the receiver room now. Even Puka,” Adams said. “I say, ‘Look, man. I don’t care what you’ve seen me do, forcing trades, ending up playing with an old friend or whatever the case may be. I don’t care if it’s a coach that you’ve always wanted to play for.’ I always tell them the same thing over at this building. I say, ‘Hey man, it ain’t greener than this.’ I jumped around and tried a few things. That’s truly what my heart told me to do. I made some calculated decisions with my wife, my family, even the clubs.”

Adams reiterated that he’s told players to stay put in Los Angeles.

“After being here in this Rams facility, this organization, I just let them know, ‘It ain’t going to be greener than this. Whatever it is, I don’t care what you’ve got to do, make sure you stay in this building and just appreciate a building like this. Just take my word for it,’” Adams said.

Seahawks

The Seahawks added QB Sam Darnold to the injury report as questionable with an oblique injury. They also ruled out OL Josh Jones but apart from that the rest of the roster is healthy so far. (John Boyle)

Seattle gave backup QB Drew Lock some first-team reps on Thursday. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

some first-team reps on Thursday. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Darnold added some context, noting there’s probably a zero percent chance he doesn’t play Saturday against the 49ers: “Just in routes on air, just kind of felt a little something in my oblique, just didn’t want to push it… So just came inside, got some rehab. And, you know, feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday.” (Curtis Crabtree)