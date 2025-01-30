NFC Notes: Free Agency Buzz, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Matt Barrows of The Athletic did a 49ers’ mailbag answering questions about recent coaching staff changes and roster decisions for 2025.

Barrows believes they should take two defensive tackles in the draft including one early because of their needs in the trenches.

If new DC Robert Saleh is again poached away to become a head coach, Barrows states he will have to have been with San Francisco for two years for the team to earn two compensatory picks.

Barrows names DT D.J. Jones and CB D.J. Reed as players who could be interested in San Francisco because of Saleh but knows the price will have to be right for them to bring in any free agent.

On the offensive line, Barrows thinks they will retain Ben Bartch and try to find another starting-caliber player in the draft to replace G Aaron Banks.

Barrows feels the team would be fine starting S Ji'Ayir Brown alongside Malik Mustapha while looking for depth in the middle rounds.

After an extension for QB Brock Purdy, Barrows says the decision regarding OLB Dre Greenlaw is the most important offseason decision.

Rams

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rams LT Alaric Jackson may have priced himself out of Los Angeles with how well he’s played the past couple of years. Fowler notes Jackson is viewed as a hard worker and someone who could improve into an above-average left tackle.

Fowler highlights the Patriots in particular as a team that could be interested in Jackson in free agency.

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the belief is still that both the Seahawks and LB Ernest Jones would like to work out an extension to keep him in Seattle. Fowler adds a deal could get done closer to the start of free agency.