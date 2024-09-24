NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers blew a 14-point lead in Week 3 in a game without several key playmakers. San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan wished they would’ve continued to play with urgency with the lead and cited the fake punt conversion as a turning point in the game.

“You’ve got to take their hope away,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “You give [Rams quarterback Matthew] Stafford too much hope [and] you put a ball in his hands at the end, it’s not a situation you want to be in.”

“That’s where I thought we had a chance to run away with it, not give them any hope. That gave them a lot of hope. Got them back in it … those are three big plays in the game.”

49ers LB Fred Warner knows they cannot have that many self-inflicted errors if they want to achieve their goals this season.

“It was unacceptable,” Warner added. “We can’t do that. We can’t beat ourselves. Can’t make those types of mistakes again. All three phases have got to play better. We’ll look at the tape, fix it, and move on.”

Rams

After a crazy comeback to secure their first win of the season in Week 3, Rams QB Matthew Stafford kept faith in the comeback because of the erratic nature of the NFL.

“I’m not into improbable, probable,” Stafford said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “NFL is an improbable business, I’ll tell you that much. You never know what’s gonna happen week in and week out. You’ve got to go out there and earn it and prove it, and we did that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was disappointed with the way he played in the team’s win over the Dolphins and believes they left a lot of meat on the bone offensively.

“As an offense, we left a lot out there,” Smith said, via PFT. “And I’m going to be honest with you, I’m really pissed off at the way I performed. I think we got to get better.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano includes the Seahawks among the potential teams to watch should the Panthers consider trading QB Bryce Young .

. Seahawks G Anthony Bradford was fined $6,200 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing).