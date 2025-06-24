NFC Notes: George Kittle, Calais Campbell, Alaric Jackson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
“The only way for the tight end market to continue to grow is if everybody’s getting paid,” Kittle said on the The Dan Patrick Show. “That’s the only way to do it. You can’t just have one guy do it and then it just sits for four years because then you’re stuck and it’s stagnant and no one’s getting paid. We want everybody, I want everybody to have great seasons. I want everybody to have great games, just not against the 49ers. Throughout the rest of the season, they can play as well as they want to because I want guys to get paid, to keep bumping up that market so by the time that Brock Bowers is doing his contract in three years, he’s going for over $20 million, which he will. That’s just the whole point.”
“When Tight End U started, I think the top of the market was 15 (million dollars), and now we’re almost at 20,” Kittle noted. “So we’re continually growing it. As a tight end and as a position who does everything, yeah, I think we should be making more money, but we’re working on it.”
Cardinals
Cardinals DL Calais Campbell embraces his role as a mentor for the younger players on Arizona’s roster, noting that it is the place where he began his career and learned the NFL game from veterans.
“I enjoy passing knowledge,” Campbell said last week, via the team’s official website. “I feel there is no point for me to die with all this knowledge, to the graveyard at the end of my career. I have to share with as many people as possible, especially people that are going to help us win ballgames. If I help them to a level that’s better than me, then the team is better and I will find my role and make it work.”
Rams
Rams OT Alaric Jackson is currently not participating with the team, with HC Sean McVay saying Jackson was “feeling some things in his lower leg” which led to a scan that showed blood clot issues.
“You pray for him to be able to have a healthy, safe recovery,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “And we’re really just taking it a day at a time with him. There’s a lot of examples of people that have had situations like this, but they’re all still so uniquely independent in their own right. And so we’re gathering information.”
McVay said the Rams wanted to be “proactive about a contingency plan” by signing veteran OT D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal.
“There needs to be a lot of discussion and dialogue with Jackson and with the doctors about, most importantly, what’s best for him as a human being,” McVay added. “And then you talk about football after that. But what we are grateful for is that we were able to identify this based on his communication and get him on the appropriate medicine to make sure that he’s as healthy as possible.”
