NFC Notes: George Kittle, Calais Campbell, Alaric Jackson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

“The only way for the tight end market to continue to grow is if everybody’s getting paid,” Kittle said on the The Dan Patrick Show. “That’s the only way to do it. You can’t just have one guy do it and then it just sits for four years because then you’re stuck and it’s stagnant and no one’s getting paid. We want everybody, I want everybody to have great seasons. I want everybody to have great games, just not against the 49ers. Throughout the rest of the season, they can play as well as they want to because I want guys to get paid, to keep bumping up that market so by the time that Brock Bowers is doing his contract in three years, he’s going for over $20 million, which he will. That’s just the whole point.”

“When Tight End U started, I think the top of the market was 15 (million dollars), and now we’re almost at 20,” Kittle noted. “So we’re continually growing it. As a tight end and as a position who does everything, yeah, I think we should be making more money, but we’re working on it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals DL Calais Campbell embraces his role as a mentor for the younger players on Arizona’s roster, noting that it is the place where he began his career and learned the NFL game from veterans.