NFC Notes: George Kittle, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle said he believes the team’s Super Bowl window is still wide open and they’ll be back in the mix next season.

“I just feel like at any moment you can kick a window wide open,” Kittle said, via PFT. “That’s how I feel. You need good players on your team, but you can find good players anywhere. And when you still have Nick Bosa under contract, Fred Warner under contract, Christian McCaffrey under contract, Trent Williams — there’s still plenty of talent on this roster.”

Cardinals

Cardinals OL Will Hernandez stated he would love to remain in Arizona next season.

“Of course I would love to stay where I’m at, where I already built those relationships, where I already know what each person brings to the table,” Hernandez said, via Cards Wire. “I’m a very loyal kind of dog. Once I connect with someone, once I play in the trenches with these guys, I’m attached. I would definitely love to stay, but at the end of the day, it isn’t up to me. I can’t make these decisions, and if it happens where I can or I can’t, we’ll go off that and we’ll see what the next step is. I haven’t even thought about it.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp have developed a strong bond over the last four seasons together, including a year where they led the franchise to a Super Bowl. Following the news that Kupp is being moved elsewhere, Stafford explained how hard it will be to play without him because of his playmaking and locker room presence.

“It’s tough. I’ve been around long enough to know anything is possible, but Cooper’s been a pillar of this organization and this community for a long time, since he got drafted here,” Stafford said, via CBS Sports. “His ability to impact the guys in our locker room, obviously his play on the field and the people in the community he’s been able to impact, it’s incredible. Super Bowl MVP, the guy’s as good as it gets when it comes to making plays on the grass, but he’s probably even better in our locker room, meeting rooms and obviously as a family man. Lucky to get to spend the time that I got to spend with him. Probably spent more time with Cooper Kupp than any other teammate I’ve ever had as far as in the building and talking football and being about football, so I’ll miss him not being on the same team.”