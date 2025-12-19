NFC Notes: George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury said that TE Ben Sinnott performed well given his limited opportunities.

“I think we only had 10 completions, so there weren’t a ton to go around, unfortunately, but I was really proud of that play,” Kingsbury said, via Commanders Wire. “We got cover zero. We hadn’t shown him that look in that scenario with that personnel group; we weren’t anticipating he’d stick his foot in the ground and create space, so it was a big-time play. But yeah, I think just how the game went, we weren’t throwing at a ton and so the opportunities weren’t there, but he’s continued to progress and like I’ve said all along, when his opportunity has risen in the game, he’s, he’s stepped up.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens drew criticism from Amazon analyst and former NFL CB Richard Sherman, saying he seemed “uninterested” following their December 4 loss to the Lions. Pickens reflected on CeeDee Lamb‘s saying that people were waiting for Pickens to have a poor game.

“Yeah, that’s definitely what it felt like, but I can’t really get into that. Everybody’s got a job to do,” Pickens said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Pickens faced similar criticism during his time with the Steelers. He understands that some of the talking heads are out there to create drama.

“Everybody has a job to do,” Pickens said. “Some people’s job is to do that. It’s like tear down a character, see how much clicks they can get. But I’m just here to play football and help the team honestly.”

Pickens has just eight receptions for 70 yards over the last two weeks. He points out that he’s facing more double coverage in recent weeks.

“Just double coverage,” Pickens said. “Surely that simple. Just double coverage. Offensively, all we can do is just try to execute at a high level no matter who it is.”

Giants

Giants’ interim HC Mike Kafka said OT Evan Neal (back) did not practice on Thursday after experiencing soreness after practicing the previous day, via Ryan Dunleavy.