NFC Notes: George Pickens, Cooper DeJean, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer has adjusted how the team operates off the field and incorporates team-building exercises in order to create a new culture.

“We do change the menu up a little bit,” he said, via NY Times. “We try to get four or five or six guys together and just go talk about life. Football rarely comes up. We do football all day long. What I want to know is what Javonte (Williams) named his dog. And where does this story come from, and all those things. For them to share their stories with their teammates allows them when they’re out there on the field and they’re having a tough day and it’s hot and they’re pushing through a padded practice in Oxnard, they’re able to truly pull together and work together. I think that’s going to help us finish games, finish practices. When you have a tough moment, you have a tough stretch in the season, you work through those problems because they believe in one another and, more importantly, they love one another.”

Some of the team’s events include free-throw shooting and ping-pong tournaments, along with getting to know each other on a personal level.

“We do some things in the team room,” he said. “We do some things in my office. … The central theme of the program is to compete every day, so we find different ways to do it. It’s fun to watch these guys compete and get outside their comfort level to try to one-up each other.”

Schottenheimer believes Dallas has the perfect culture in order for WR George Pickens to thrive.

“Because it’s important to us,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re going to get to know him and learn his story, just like we’re learning the stories of (all players and coaches).”

Schottenheimer attended a lunch with LB Micah Parsons last week. He believes extending the arm out to players and showing a willingness to meet them half way will be reciprocated.

“I think people do well with very clear, bright lines,” he said. “If I’m calling a player and begging him to come, but yet I don’t take the time to go and support him at a foundation event or go take him to dinner, then do I really have what’s in their best interest? If our players ever say I don’t have their best interest, then I’m not doing my job, and I’m not being authentic to myself.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb confirmed that communication has been clear and he’s noticed a change in the dynamic.

“Relationships go a long way,” Lamb said. “Building trust within each other and having that open conversation, open dialogue about anything, so when things go on during the season, it’s pretty easy, we’ve already built that bond in the offseason.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott added that Schottenheimer is building things the right way and he’s excited to see where the new leadership takes the team.

“I believe that Schotty’s doing it the right way from the top down, of take the offense and defense away from it, take the positions away from it, take the coach and player aspect away from it, and let’s connect,” Prescott said. “And you’re talking to one of the most optimistic people I think you’ll find. I’ve seen it the way that it’s going, I see the way people are buying into it, and it’s hard for me to think anything different. I’d say more than anything it’s about being hungry and wanting to do everything the right way and particularly the hard s— the right way.”

Eagles

Cooper DeJean played as the Eagles’ starting nickelback in 2024 but has gotten time as an outside cornerback in OTAs this offseason. DeJean reflected on the difference between the positions.

“They’re both a little different,” DeJean said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I did a little bit in college, played both. But they’re different. And on the inside, you gotta prepare more to fit the run and be able to cover and do all those things. In the corner, it’s more worrying about covering the top guy, top receiver with a lot of space.”

DeJean is entering the second year of his four-year rookie contract. When asked about the value gap between nickelbacks and outside cornerbacks, DeJean responded he hasn’t thought too far ahead.

“I haven’t really thought that far down the line, really,” DeJean said.

Giants

The Giants made a few additions to their offensive line this offseason, including OT James Hudson, OT Stone Forsythe, and fifth-round OL Marcus Mbow. Veteran G Greg Van Roten thinks they’ve created “a lot of depth” for their offensive front.

“The offensive line, we are deep, so there’s a lot of depth. There’s a lot of talent,” Van Roten said, via GiantsWire.

Van Roten expressed confidence in Mbow and second-year G Jake Kubas.

“Marcus looks like he can be a good player. Jake showed a lot of promise and last year hoping to build on that in year two,” Van Roten said. “That’s kind of what you want to see out of your younger players to take that step forward after being in the system for a year and having the same coaches and all that. So, it’s important for those guys, too.”

Van Roten mentioned that no one has earned a starting role just yet and everyone is competing at this stage of the offseason program.

“I mean we’re all competing. Nothing is set in stone,” Van Roten said. “This is May, so you’ve got to earn it every day. And that’s a reason I think that I’ve been able to stick around the league for 14 years because I don’t think that I’ve earned anything or anything should be handed to me. I’m sure Evan feels the same way. I’m sure Jake feels the same way. There’s a lot of guys in our room and the reality of the situation, we will have nine or 10 at the end of the training camp, so you just want to be in that nine or 10.”