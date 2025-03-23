NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Bears, Draft Visits, Packers, Vikings

“It’s an exciting time,” Jarrett said, via the team website. “I’m just ready for a new challenge. I feel like the work that I’ve done in Atlanta is never-ending, but it served its purpose as far as my time with the Falcons. The things and the lessons that I learned in my hometown, I want to bring it to Chicago and just be my best self, and I’m just excited for a new challenge. I think the perfect match came along when I had the opportunity to join this team. Being a part of something that is going to start here special. Me being somebody who wants to be in a position to compete for championships, encourage younger guys around me, and really share my experience and my hunger for greatness to others who want to achieve it. I’m in a special place in a special time, in a special moment where I’m supposed to be.”