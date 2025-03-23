NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Bears, Draft Visits, Packers, Vikings

Bears
After ten seasons with the Falcons, veteran DT Grady Jarrett spoke about making the move to Chicago and joining a new team.
“It’s an exciting time,” Jarrett said, via the team website. “I’m just ready for a new challenge. I feel like the work that I’ve done in Atlanta is never-ending, but it served its purpose as far as my time with the Falcons. The things and the lessons that I learned in my hometown, I want to bring it to Chicago and just be my best self, and I’m just excited for a new challenge. I think the perfect match came along when I had the opportunity to join this team. Being a part of something that is going to start here special. Me being somebody who wants to be in a position to compete for championships, encourage younger guys around me, and really share my experience and my hunger for greatness to others who want to achieve it. I’m in a special place in a special time, in a special moment where I’m supposed to be.”
- Matt Zenitz reports the University of Texas is expected to hire former Bears QBs coach Kerry Joseph to its coaching staff.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Bears hosted Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin for a visit.
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly has seven official 30 visits scheduled, including with the Bears. (James Crepea)
- UCLA LB Joe Vaughn met with the Bears at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
Packers
- Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart took an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Billy Marshall)
- Kansas State OL Easton Kilty met with the Packers before the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Tennessee DE James Pearce took an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Zach Jacobson)
- Florida State DE Sione Lolohea worked out as a linebacker and fullback for the Packers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Vikings
- Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)
- Kansas State OL Easton Kilty met with the Vikings before the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Minnesota-Duluth OL Aiden Williams met with the Vikings at Minnesota’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Baylor DE Tyler Batty met with the Vikings at the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Ben Goessling reports the Vikings met with Baylor WR Monaray Baldwin at the Big 12 Pro Day.
