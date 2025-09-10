NFC Notes: Graham Barton, Drake London, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has started experimenting with moving different offensive linemen to other positions to maximize the group’s physicality, including having C Graham Barton at right tackle. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles gave positive reviews from the first return of the revamped group and implied they’ll continue forward with the changes.

“We’ll see what it is this week,” Bowles said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I thought Graham, for the first time at tackle, played very well. I thought Bredeson did a very good job at center, especially controlling where the blitzes go and the pickups and everything like that. Michael Jordan played well at guard, as well. So, they played tough and they battled. You know, for those guys moving around, playing their first game at different positions, I thought they did a good job. Going forward, we’ll see.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris on the kicking situation in Atlanta: “That’s a cut and dry position. You either make it or you don’t, and you have to make it. … We wouldn’t be having this conversation if those are made.” (Tori McElhaney)

Morris expects WR Drake London to play Sunday against the Vikings: "He'll practice today. Drake is Drake. He's ultimately tough. I do expect him to play. That's not saying he is." (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Despite having a good amount of defensive youth, the Panthers stuck mostly with their veterans in the season-opener against Jacksonville. Carolina HC Dave Canales is pushing to see the young guys so they can evaluate what they have and allow the players to learn from their mistakes with experience.

“I’m pushing that,” Canales said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I’d love for all of our young guys to play. I really believe that it’s so valuable for those guys to be out there. Are they going to be perfect? No. Will every rep that they take be valuable and beneficial for their future? Yes. And so I would love for those guys to get opportunities out there so that we can see what we have. And then also just knowing it’s a long season and a lot of people are going to play at different times, it’ll help us going forward.”

The Panthers signed WR Hunter Renfrow to a one-year, $2 million contract with $830k guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.17 million. (Over The Cap)