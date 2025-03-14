NFC Notes: Haason Reddick, Chase Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers GM Jason Licht spoke on the signing of OLB Haason Reddick: “We’re excited to add a competitor like Haason, who has proven himself to be among the league’s most-impactful pass rushers. His ability to get after the quarterback and disrupt offenses is exactly what we were looking to add to our defense, He is a defensive playmaker who has a familiarity with our defensive scheme and possesses a unique pass rushing skillset that will be a great fit for us.” (Rick Stroud)
- Per Aaron Wilson, Tampa Bay signed Reddick to a one-year, $14 million deal with $12 million guaranteed including his $2 million base salary.
- Wilson adds Reddick has a $10 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. He can also make up to $117,647 in per-game active roster bonuses.
- According to Wilson, the Buccaneers signed DT Greg Gaines to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with $2.245 guaranteed from a roster bonus and a $1.255 million base salary.
- Wilson reports Tampa Bay signed CB Kindle Vildor to a one-year, $1.337 million deal with $1.197 million guaranteed including $1.03 million of a $1.17 million base salary and a $167,500 roster bonus to the third day of the league year.
Panthers
- Regarding Panthers WR Adam Thielen‘s reworked contract, Joseph Person of The Athletic notes Thielen’s contract will still become void after the 2025 season and the revision was made to “reward him” for his work.
- Person points out Thielen’s cap figure will increase in 2025.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers signed LB Christian Rozeboom to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $1.97 million guaranteed including an $800k signing bonus.
- The deal has a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.17 million and he can earn up to $30k in per-game active roster bonuses, $1 million in incentives and $20k from a workout bonus. (Wilson)
- Carolina signed CB Michael Jackson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $5.7 million guaranteed including a $4 million signing bonus. The contract has base salaries of $1.17 million (guaranteed) and $4.25 million. (Over The Cap)
- Jackson can make up to $510k annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- The Panthers signed WR Dan Chisena to a one-year, $1.17 million contract. (Over The Cap)
- Carolina signed DT Tershawn Wharton to a three-year, $45.05 million deal with $30.25 million fully guaranteed including a $14.61 million signing bonus. The contract has base salaries of $1.17 million, $13.45 million and $14.2 million. (Over The Cap)
- Wilson adds he can make up to $30k in per-game active roster bonuses annually along with $200k in total workout bonuses and up to $3 million in incentives.
Saints
- Saints DE Chase Young said he is “loving” what he’s hearing about DC Brandon Staley‘s system and how they’ll get him involved: “I feel like an edge player is an edge player at the end of the day.” (Katherine Terrell)
- Young reflected on his recovery from surgery last year, where he had to sit around for three and a half months and had just one month to prepare for training camp. This time, he is completely healthy for a full offseason program. (Terrell)
- Young’s three-year, $51 million deal includes a $17 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.17 million in 2025, $14.83 million in 2026, and $18 million in 2027. His 2026 salary has a $2 million escalator based on sacks in 2025, while he has a salary escalator up to $4 million in 2027 salary for sacks in 2026. (Terrell)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Saints signed CB Isaac Yiadom to a three-year, $9 million contract with $4.86 million guaranteed including a $2.1 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.25 million, $2.52 million and $2.61 million.
- Wilson adds his 2025 salary is guaranteed while $1.5 million of his 2026 salary is guaranteed. The deal also has $15k in per-game active roster bonuses and another $500k in incentives.
