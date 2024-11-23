NFC Notes: Harrison Smith, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams trails only Colts WR Alec Pierce in yards per catch 22.4 to 22.7, respectively. Williams isn’t worried about chasing stats and doesn’t pay attention to yards per catch.

“Nah, that stat don’t really matter to me,” Williams said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I just look at it like, I’m big play. However the yards match up with the catches and stuff like that, I think they divide some type of stuff, I don’t know. I don’t look at that stat, for real.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that TE Sam LaPorta has fresh legs and is continuing to trend the right way ahead of their upcoming game.

Packers

Packers DE Brenton Cox Jr. had a breakout game against the Bears in Week 11 after the team traded Preston Smith. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur believes this is just the beginning for Cox and he will continue to improve as his reps increase.

“I would expect to see more of him, and hopefully he’ll continue to grow as a player,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “But I think it all starts with approach, how he attacks it, how he comes into the building. He’s had to earn everything he’s gotten up to this point, but I am excited about him, and I think there’s going to be more out there for him.”

After only dressing for five games in his first two seasons, Cox explained how difficult it’s been to work every day without seeing results.

“It’s been hard, man. Just coming into work and doing the same thing every day with no result is hard,” Cox said. “You’ve got to be a really patient guy for that. I just love what I do. I love coming in and making plays, so that kept me motivated.”

LaFleur said there’s “concern” about LB Edgerrin Cooper ‘s availability for Week 12 after missing Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury, via Bill Huber. He was later ruled out with an injury that is currently considered short-term.

‘s availability for Week 12 after missing Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury, via Bill Huber. He was later ruled out with an injury that is currently considered short-term. As for CB Jaire Alexander, LaFleur said the team wouldn’t be placing him on injured reserve for certain. (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings’ veteran S Harrison Smith said their No. 1 ranked defense won’t become complacent and they must continue performing well against each team.

“There are no homecoming games out there,” Smith said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “It doesn’t matter what people’s records are. Everybody has Pro Bowlers. Everybody can score in one play. There are no easy [wins]. They all count as one, and that’s been my mindset.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell mentioned their 8-2 record “means absolutely nothing.”

“I’m old enough to remember when nobody thought we were very good,” O’Connell said. “So the same way that I answered that question, I’ll answer it now. We’ve just got to continue to get better, improve. 8-2 means absolutely nothing.”

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is eager to see how Minnesota performs when they “put it all together.”

“If our defense is doing great and forcing turnovers and getting us the ball back,” Jefferson said. “And we’re getting the ball back and scoring off those turnovers, and the whole entire game we just dominate, I feel like a lot of people wouldn’t be able to compete with the different guys we have on this team. We’re waiting for that day when we put it all together, for sure.”