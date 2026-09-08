NFC Notes: Harrison Smith, Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson called WR Rome Odunze “more day-to-day” and won’t practice Tuesday, but they’re hopeful he’ll be good to go on Sunday. (Brad Biggs)

called WR “more day-to-day” and won’t practice Tuesday, but they’re hopeful he’ll be good to go on Sunday. (Brad Biggs) Chicago OL Braxton Jones has officially been named the team’s starting left tackle, per Courtney Cronin.

has officially been named the team’s starting left tackle, per Courtney Cronin. Johnson said he doesn’t have a timeline for when OT Ozzy Trapilo will be ready to contribute, but feels the work he’s getting done now will be invaluable down the line: “I can’t say it’s in the near future. I know he’s working his tail off. It’s been beyond impressive for him to be where he is today. The fact that he’s out there with those guys and he’s strong, he’s flexible, it’s a credit to him. It’s a credit to guys in the weight room who have been training him. I think we’re headed in the right direction there.” (Cronin)

Lions

When Ben Johnson left as the Lions OC to become the Bears HC, the team brought in John Morton as his replacement. Eventually, Lions HC Dan Campbell took over play-calling from Morton, and this season Detroit brought in Drew Petzing as the new offensive coordinator. Campbell noted that Petzing and QB Jared Goff seem to be working well together so far.

“I think just their ability to work with each other and I feel like pull the best out of each other, if you will,” Campbell said during a press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “I think Drew brings clarity in some areas, which is good and that’s always going to help Goff. But, I think at the same time, Goff has these things that he sees, that he likes, that we’re capable of doing with what we have. And he knows he can do it, to where Drew is open to those and we’ve used some of those. I think that’s a good thing, man, because I think that’s how you don’t stay stale, man. You continue to grow and with where our quarterback is, playing at a high level to be able to continue to test him and push him but also allow input and allow him to do things that even though it may be a little new, a new wrinkle that he feels comfortable trying, it’s a good thing. And then in regard to something Drew wants, he may not love it, but he’s willing to go and give it a go. I think that expands his own horizon. I just think it’s a good give and take, and I think those guys to this point have worked really well together.”

Campbell said Ben Bartch and Christian Mahogany will split first-team LG reps all week and both could play in Week 1 against the Saints. (Justin Rogers)

Vikings

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, some of Vikings S Harrison Smith ‘s $12.25 million contract includes per-game active roster bonuses.

‘s $12.25 million contract includes per-game active roster bonuses. Garafolo thinks Smith could play a bit fewer than the 85 percent of snaps he played last year, but the veteran is in great shape and could be active for the season opener.