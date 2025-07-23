NFC Notes: Hendon Hooker, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore spoke about the growth he has seen from QB Caleb Williams since he began working with new HC Ben Johnson.

“A lot of growth,” Moore said. “You can tell he is on his A-game every day because I know he probably gets it the most out of everybody because he’s the quarterback and he wants to be perfect in himself and then the staff wants him to be perfect to lead this offense.”

Lions

Lions QB Hendon Hooker is competing with Kyle Allen to be the team’s backup quarterback, with HC Dan Campbell noting that it’s time for Hooker to take a step forward as a player.

“Hooker knows the deal,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re out here to compete and we gave him some things to do while he was home, working on the urgency, the footwork, continue training, and it’s only one day but I liked what I saw out there yesterday. There was an urgency, I thought his footwork was on, I thought he was spitting the plays out, but again it’s day one. He knows what it is. He knows it’s time to take the next step, and it’s his move. I think he’s wired right, and it means something to him. So here we go.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on OT Zach Tom : “He’s been an extremely reliable player and person since he’s gotten here. … I think that was important for the Packers to get that done.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

on OT : “He’s been an extremely reliable player and person since he’s gotten here. … I think that was important for the Packers to get that done.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) Gutekunst on CB/WR Bo Melton : “You guys will see, but Bo (Melton) is gonna spend most of his time at corner. We’re excited to see what he might be able to do on corner on defense.” (Hodkiewicz)

: “You guys will see, but Bo (Melton) is gonna spend most of his time at corner. We’re excited to see what he might be able to do on corner on defense.” (Hodkiewicz) Gutekunst says G Elgton Jenkins is working through a back injury and will hopefully be on the field soon. (Matt Schneidman)

is working through a back injury and will hopefully be on the field soon. (Matt Schneidman) Gutekunst on Jenkins: “Our football team needs as many reps with him as possible, but we gotta get through this back thing first.” (Bill Huber)

Gutekunst says first-round WR Matthew Golden “has a chance to make an impact” as a rookie: “He played in a fishbowl at Texas and went to the playoffs, so hopefully he’s seen some things that will help him.” (Ryan Wood)

“has a chance to make an impact” as a rookie: “He played in a fishbowl at Texas and went to the playoffs, so hopefully he’s seen some things that will help him.” (Ryan Wood) Gutekunst says WR Christian Watson ‘s rehab from a torn ACL is going well: “He’s a freak. He did a run test the other day and looked great. It’s an ACL, so we’re going to take our time with him, but he’s pressing to get out there.” (Wood)

‘s rehab from a torn ACL is going well: “He’s a freak. He did a run test the other day and looked great. It’s an ACL, so we’re going to take our time with him, but he’s pressing to get out there.” (Wood) Gutekunst on the LT competition between Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan : “It’s an open competition, but when you have 37 starts under your belt, there’s a comfort level that something would have to overtake that.” (Gutekunst)

and : “It’s an open competition, but when you have 37 starts under your belt, there’s a comfort level that something would have to overtake that.” (Gutekunst) Packers LB Quay Walker underwent surgery that Gutekunst called “a cleanup” stemming from an ankle injury and isn’t expected to miss much time. (Rob Demovsky)

underwent surgery that Gutekunst called “a cleanup” stemming from an ankle injury and isn’t expected to miss much time. (Rob Demovsky) Per Greg Auman, Former Colorado WR Will Sheppard is signing with the Packers after a brief stint with the Buccaneers.