NFC Notes: Isaac Guerendo Injury, Jared Verse, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said RB Isaac Guerendo ’s injury is most likely an MCL sprain and that he will undergo further testing. (Matt Barrows)

49ers WR Jauan Jennings was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness in Week 17.

Cardinals

Cardinals DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson was fined $5,592 for Unnecessary Roughness (blindside block).

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins got the one sack he needed to reach five and trigger a $300,000 incentive. (Adam Schefter)

Rams

Rams rookie pass rusher Jared Verse was under the impression that the team was going to cut him when HC Sean McVay tried to reach out to him several times to let him know he had made the Pro Bowl in his first season.

“I thought I was getting fired,” Verse told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I took a nap after practice and I got three calls from Coach McVay. I’m like, ‘I’m getting fired. Oh my God.’ I didn’t know what I did. I thought I was doing pretty good. He’s like, ‘You made the Pro Bowl.’ It was really surreal though. It felt amazing. Relief was first though, but it felt good.”

“I called my dad because my mom doesn’t answer half the time,” Verse added. “I called my dad. He’s like, ‘I’m with your mom right now.’ I’m like, ‘I made it.’ They started freaking out. I was like, ‘I’m going to call you later. You all are yelling too much.’”

Rams S Kamren Curl was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 17.

Seahawks

Seahawks OT Abraham Lucas said he wasn’t 100 percent when he got activated a year removed from surgery and said he is still two weeks away from full health: “As I described, I was playing on one full tire and a flat. But, I mean, I think all things considered, I rock with it pretty well.” (Curtis Crabtree)

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said that QB Geno Smith suffered a knee injury at the end of the game in Week 18. (Bob Condotta)

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 17.