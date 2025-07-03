NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Case Keenum, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson was asked about the competition for the backup quarterback job and if Case Keenum was in the running, given that Tyson Bagent is also on the team.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Johnson said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “That’s how we explained it to [Keenum]; that’s how we explained it to Tyson. We’re going to continue to mix up the reps over the course of the preseason, and then at some point in training camp, we’ll make a decision with who has earned that No. 2 job, and we’ll go with it.”

Packers

Green Bay released longtime CB Jaire Alexander this offseason after not being able to agree on a revised deal. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes their current CB group with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs going forward without Alexander.

“I feel really good,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “The three guys have combined about 95 starts under their belt, I feel really good about that. We have some young guys that I’m really interested to see compete for those final roster spots. I’m excited about where that group is. The three guys have proven their ability in this league. I like their makeup, their toughness, their ability to play, their versatility. I’m excited about that group.”

Vikings

Vikings DT Harrison Phillips has praised QB J.J. McCarthy‘s attempts to build relationships with players while injured, adding that he remains Phillips’ of QB Josh Allen from his time in Buffalo.

“I’ve commented before about [how] he came to me the week after his injury to try to learn more about the defense,” Phillips said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com. “Asking those great questions. He’s really stepped up in the personal power role [this year]. In the locker room, I’m constantly seeing him go up to new guys, to new players, dapping each other up, sitting on the couches, and just having conversation. Where last year it was off to rehab, off to meetings. He understands that we have to build a family here and that you can’t have unique results without unique relationships. And then man, he’s got some confidence. And he reminds me of Josh Allen when I was with him in Buffalo, coming into his own and understanding the power that he has to lead this organization, and he’s doing a fantastic job doing that.”