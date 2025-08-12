NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
Bears WR D.J. Moore said that learning a new position has been daunting for him, but noted that’s why he gets paid the big bucks. He has been lining up in the backfield to give the team’s offense a different look.
‘‘Just be an athlete at this point,’’ Moore said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Just do it all and just attack it.’’
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB Morice Norris is in concussion protocol but back at the performance center and doing well. (Tim Twentyman)
- Per Campbell, C Trystan Colon-Castillo will be “out for a while” with an elbow injury, while OL Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones are expected to return to practice on Monday. (Justin Rogers)
- Campbell said they went to QB Kyle Allen before halftime in their first preseason game because of QB Hendon Hooker‘s turnovers: “I thought Kyle played really well. I was fired up.” (Twentyman)
- Campbell continued on Hooker’s performance: “You decide you’re gonna be a runner, you gotta tuck it away, man.” (Colton Pouncy)
Vikings
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was watching QB J.J. McCarthy closely, and the quarterback believes that he was able to show O’Connell what he was looking for in the first game of the preseason.
“I feel like K.O. just thought of this as checking another box,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “He really wanted to see the operation and the fundamentals and do the simple things at a high level. And I feel like we did that today. Obviously, there are a couple of things here or there we’ve got to clean up, but it felt like we left today in a great spot.”
