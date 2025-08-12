NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore said that learning a new position has been daunting for him, but noted that’s why he gets paid the big bucks. He has been lining up in the backfield to give the team’s offense a different look.

‘‘Just be an athlete at this point,’’ Moore said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Just do it all and just attack it.’’

Lions

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was watching QB J.J. McCarthy closely, and the quarterback believes that he was able to show O’Connell what he was looking for in the first game of the preseason.

“I feel like K.O. just thought of this as checking another box,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “He really wanted to see the operation and the fundamentals and do the simple things at a high level. And I feel like we did that today. Obviously, there are a couple of things here or there we’ve got to clean up, but it felt like we left today in a great spot.”