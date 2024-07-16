NFC Notes: Jaden Crumedy, Bucky Irving, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers acquired fourth-round RB Bucky Irving in the draft after a very impressive career at Oregon. Irving spoke about how helpful veteran RBs Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds have been through offseason workouts.

“There is always room for improvement and room to learn so I am just leaning on these older guys and learning from them,” Irving said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s website. “Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds have been great leaders for me and have helped me with the playbook and with things that I needed to know. I am pretty much leaning on those guys, and I will fill whatever role the coach needs me to play. I don’t necessarily have a role yet; I am just going with the flow until my number is called.”

Falcons

Falcons’ assistant director of college scouting Michael Ross called fourth-round DE Brandon Dorlus a “tweener” because he’s too small to play the defensive line but too big for outside linebacker. In the end, Ross is enamored with his ability as a pass rusher.

“He is a tweener in terms of versatility on the defensive line,” Ross said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s site. “He can play inside, he can play outside. They played him at multiple weights over his years (at Oregon). But this year he was more inside and just his ability to penetrate as a pass rusher really stands out on film.”

Falcons DL coach Jay Rodgers considers Dorlus’ “redeeming quality” to be his pass-rushing abilities.

“I think it’s very difficult in the NFL to acquire players who are top level, Hall of Famers in the run and the pass. It’s hard to do that in the draft as well. So, you’re always looking for guys with redeeming qualities like, ‘What can they do to help the team?'” Rodgers said. “And this guy’s redeeming quality? It’s the pash rush, and it’s really good.”

Rodgers mentioned that Dorlus’ speed and hand usage stood out to him on film.

“When you’re evaluating Brandon, the first thing that jumps off the tape is the speed, the effort, the dynamic ability to use his hands, the ability to attack the edges, to make offensive linemen move certain ways and counter the other ways,” Rodgers said. “That’s what you see on tape.”

Panthers

Panthers’ sixth-round DT Jaden Crumedy recalled the moment he was drafted by Carolina with the No. 200 overall pick.

“Draft day, I had my family, my wife, my mom, my brother and my sister-in-law and my nephew and my sister, my other two sister-in-law’s as well and my wife’s dad and his daughter, and we were all just sitting in the living room, just talking and eating and enjoying each other’s time and watching the draft,” Crumedy said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “As soon as I got the call, I told everybody just be quiet. I just had chills in my body as soon as I started talking. They said they were the Carolina Panthers and I honestly had a couple of tears come out. It was a great moment and I loved everything about it and I’m just glad to be here.”

Crumedy was sent the Panthers’ playbook during the pre-draft process, taking time to study and draw up examples of what he was learning.

“Two weeks before I came, even before we came in (they sent the playbook). I dived in the first two installs the first when I got it. I looked over and it was some of the stuff that we did at Mississippi State. And I was like, ok, it should be easy to learn and to understand what I had to do. It’s different names for the cars and stuff, but as soon as I get it, I’m going to have it down pat for real. It comes with philosophy on how the defense or the offense runs and stuff like that. I just draw it out. (There are) circles saying tackle, end and linebackers, stuff like that. Stunts, slants or going straight on in, things like that and then it will have exactly what that position is doing at the bottom; telling you that you are three tech or two or anything like that.”

Crumedy has already connected with DT A’Shawn Robinson.

“I knew Derrick Brown already—I didn’t know him personally, but I knew who it was already. But I talked to A’Shawn Robinson as well before coming because I got his number, and we were texting and things like that. But, I mean, everybody’s family oriented and everybody, they show a real brotherhood in the locker room, and they welcome all of us with open arms. So, I feel like that’s been going good. And I feel like, they bring a bit more tempo than college but, it’s been going pretty good and I feel like I’m getting the hang of everything very well.”