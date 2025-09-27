NFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DT Javon Kinlaw is in his first season on the team after signing a three-year $45 million contract in March. Washington’s DC Joe Whitt said he “begged” their front office to sign Kinlaw when he was a free agent in 2024 before signing with the Jets.

“I begged for the young man last year when he went to the Jets,” Whitt said, via CommandersWire. “I sort of chuckled when people were saying negative things about him. He is what we needed at that position. He’s a penetrating, disruptive man.”

Whitt thinks Kinlaw’s addition frees up protection against DT Daron Payne.

“Okay, and now what has that done for Payne? Alright, Payne doesn’t have to, he’s not going to get all the doubles. He’s not going to get it, because they have to take care of 99 and then once they take care of 99, now they have to take care of 94 at times.”

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu has also drawn criticism for not having as many impact plays as last year, when he earned second-team All-Pro honors. Whitt responded that Luvu deserves more praise than he’s getting.

“Everybody talks about [LB] Frankie [Luvu] not having a great year. Yes, Frankie is having a good year. Okay. Alright. People aren’t going to allow Frankie to do what he’s done. I’m going to get, I’m going to answer your question, but there are people not going to allow Frankie to do what he did last year. So, they’re turning bigs to him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney was hoping to play last week, but didn’t get the opportunity to.

“Very tough, especially because I thought I was going to play a little bit,” Clowney said, via PFT. “Yeah, it was tough, but…just get ready for my opportunity when it comes. Hopefully, I get one this week.”

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith on facing former teammate and current Packers LB Micah Parsons : “It’s gonna be different. But I think we both understand as professionals, obviously, I have a lot of love for him as a person off the field and things of that nature, even on it. But when we step between the white lines, there can only be one winner. I got a star on my helmet. That’s all that matters to me.” (Jon Machota)

on facing former teammate and current Packers LB : “It’s gonna be different. But I think we both understand as professionals, obviously, I have a lot of love for him as a person off the field and things of that nature, even on it. But when we step between the white lines, there can only be one winner. I got a star on my helmet. That’s all that matters to me.” (Jon Machota) Smith’s four-year, $96 million contract extension includes a $18,129,385 signing bonus and $41,000,000 option bonus. He’s owed a guaranteed salary of $24,222,300 in 2026, and nonguaranteed salaries of $11,000,000 in 2027, $18,000,000 in 2028, $2,000,000 in 2029, and $2,000,000 in 2030. He can also earn up to $5,000,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers is set to play alongside the fifth different quarterback just four games into the second year of his NFL career when Jaxson Dart starts in Sunday’s game against the Chargers. When asked about adapting to different quarterbacks, Nabers responded that he focuses on running his routes and catching passes, regardless of who is throwing the ball.

“Process is, I’ve got a job to do,” Nabers said, via ProFootballTalk. “My job is to run routes, catch the ball no matter who’s throwing me the football. Like I said, the decision wasn’t up to me. Like I said, I’ve still got a job to do, go play football.”

Nabers remains confident that he’ll be heavily involved.

“They’re going to find a way to get No. 1 the ball,” Nabers said.