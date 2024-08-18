NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson is fighting for playing time as the top target alongside WR Terry McLaurin. Dotson is working on slow improvements as he looks to put it all together in his third season.

“I am trying to show what I can do every single day,” Dotson said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “Just be better than I was yesterday. I’m trying to grow every single day that I come out here. Trying to find something to get better at every single day. That’s my overall main focus, just to be better than where I was yesterday. Keep building on my game because I’m not where I want to be. I’m going to keep building every single day to make sure I’m where I want to be.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has been a trending topic all offseason as he is set to play his final season under contract. Prescott gave an update signifying contract talks are going well and reiterated his love for the city and organization.

“I’m not putting that much thought into hoping it gets done now, hoping it gets done in a couple of weeks, during the season or whenever it happens,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I just know conversations are on the right way.”

“I enjoy being a Cowboy 1,000 percent, enjoy living in Dallas, enjoy everything about it. But this is a business. Conversations are going well, but I’m thankful to be where I am right now and that’s here.”

Giants

Giants DC Shane Bowen said they’ve been getting CB Nick McCloud time as an outside and inside corner.

“Just trying to find the best pieces for us as it relates,” Bowen said, via GiantsWire. “Nick’s been kind of doing a little bit of everything so far in camp. He’s been outside some. He’s been inside some. He’s played some money for us on third down.”

McCloud feels he is still looking to earn respect in the NFL going into Year 4 of his career.

“Really just going back to my roots,” McCloud said. “Three-star recruit out of high school. I really didn’t get much love coming out of high school. Just going through the stuff I went through in college, staying five years. And then obviously being undrafted.”

McCloud thinks he’s proven he can be a successful cornerback and wants to continue producing.

“It’s not really hard for me to wake up with a chip on my shoulder. But I feel like I’m moving past that point of just trying to prove people wrong. Now I’m to the point where the people who are in my corner, I’m just going to try to prove them right. So that’s just how I feel about that.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll told reporters WR Gunner Olszewski is expected to miss two to four weeks due to injury. (Ian Rapoport)

told reporters WR is expected to miss two to four weeks due to injury. (Ian Rapoport) According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants hosted FB Jakob Johnson, TE Johnny Langan and FB Henry Pearson. Johnson was later signed by the team following the workout.