NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Jason Witten, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Amidst their struggles and disappointments this season, the Cowboys could be in the market for a head coach this offseason. Dallas owner Jerry Jones endorsed former TE and current high school football coach Jason Witten as a head coach at the NFL level.

“Yes,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Atheltic. “Without hesitation. Yes. He has something that you can’t draw up. He reminds me a lot of our other tight end who is head coach up there in Detroit right now.”

“Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances. But more importantly than anything, he really does understand the physical and mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become [an NFL coach]. He has an extraordinary work ethic. . . . He can be a top coach.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Jahan Dotson thinks people forget he was a former first-round pick by the Commanders in 2022 and is focused on making the most of the opportunities that come his way.

“People tend to forget that I was a first-round pick. I can make plays,” Dotson said, via the team’s site. “Just because I’m the third receiver in this offense, I don’t get a lot of opportunities, so I got to make the most of them when they come. But I have the ultimate confidence in myself. If the ball’s in there, I’m going to come down with it, and I’m going to make a play.”

Philadelphia squared off with Washington on Thursday Night, but Dotson didn’t put any extra emphasis on playing his former team.

“I’m just trying to treat it like a normal week, it’s a short week,” Dotson said. “The main thing is the main thing, that’s to come out on top and get the W.”

When asked about the experience of getting traded, Dotson said he didn’t have a lot of time to process the move because he was quickly getting involved in Philadelphia’s system.

“(It was) pretty quick, just because I got here so fast. I had one week to kind of learn things and get involved, so I got over it very quickly. I had about a three-hour car ride to get over it and I was able to do that and move on,” Dotson said.

Giants

The Giants were among the teams that hosted veteran QB Russell Wilson last offseason before he signed with the Steelers. When asked if they should’ve signed Wilson, GM Joe Schoen responded the quarterback’s decision was out of their control.

“When people are free agents and you go through the process, you do what you do,” Schoen said, via GiantsWire. “If it’s a good fit, then sometimes they come. If they’re not, you can’t make them. So, again, you go through the process of free agency, whether it’s any position. And that’s how free agency works. Players decide where they want to go and what they want to do. But some of that stuff is out of your control.”