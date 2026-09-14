NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Ben Johnson, Kyler Murray, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson was talking a big game before the season about how he didn’t just want Chicago to contend for a Super Bowl; he had his sights set on beating the points per game record for his offense. Sunday was a hell of a start with the Bears dropping 59 points on the road against the Panthers.

“That’ll always be the goal,” Johnson said via the team. “We want to be the highest scoring, we want to have the most wins, we want to win Super Bowls. That’s what we do. We didn’t get into this profession trying to be mediocre or average. That’s every NFL team. That is what it is.”

Lions

In the first game without RB David Montgomery, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs had 34 total touches for 186 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win over the Saints. Lions HC Dan Campbell admitted using Gibbs that much isn’t ideal, but he wants to do whatever it takes to win. Campbell also feels Gibbs’ elite conditioning allows this, though he was clear they will monitor his health.

“You know what I like? Winning the game, man,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “And that guy’s our hot hand and ultimately, do I want to set records with how many carries? No. That’s not something I want to do.”

“He’s in the best shape I’ve seen him in since he’s been here. So, now, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to monitor and we’re going to keep an eye on this guy because we understand that, too. But we did what we had to do today.”

Gibbs isn’t worried about his workload and is looking to do whatever they need of him to win.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Gibbs said. “I’m just trying to help the team win no matter what that looks like.”

Campbell isn’t looking to nitpick the win after almost losing a 21-0 lead: “I’m not worried. I know we gotta clean it up and we will. …Glad we got the W.” (Colton Pouncy)

Vikings

Per Spotrac, Vikings QB Carson Wentz earned a $100k bonus for beating the Packers in Week 1.

earned a $100k bonus for beating the Packers in Week 1. Spotrac mentions Wentz is eligible for this bonus each time he plays at least 60 percent of the snaps in a game the team wins, with a maximum of six wins. Wentz could then earn another $150k for each of his next six wins.

Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell said QB Kyler Murray “came in feeling pretty good today” but remains in the concussion protocol. O’Connell was clear they will defer to the medical staff and take it day to day. (Ben Goessling)

said QB “came in feeling pretty good today” but remains in the concussion protocol. O’Connell was clear they will defer to the medical staff and take it day to day. (Ben Goessling) O’Connell also revealed RB Jordan Mason had a sore thumb on Monday and they will evaluate him early this week. (Goessling)