NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

After an offseason where the Bears added WRs Keenan Allen and first-round pick Rome Odunze, Chicago WR D.J. Moore noted he won’t be calling for the ball and is thrilled about the talent in the room.

“No, I don’t do none of that. I just let the play do it. Whatever happens happens…We all eat,” Moore said, via the Up & Adams Show. “I feel like it’s going to be a race to a 1,000 (yards) between the receivers in the room. So it should be amazing.”

Lions

When appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Lions GM Brad Holmes said he expects RB Jahmyr Gibbs to see an uptick in usage but pointed out they still have a strong “1-2 punch” with David Montgomery.

“I definitely would expect him to see more of a load, but David Montgomery will still be here too,” Holmes said. “Dan and I love that 1-2 punch of him and David. But just speaking on, specifically, him being a rookie last year, even when he had some pops in that K.C. game in that opener, I was watching, I was like, ‘He’s still trying to get the feel of the game.’ He was playing very fast, and he actually kind of needed to slow down a little bit . . .

“But once he got that sweet spot, you kind of saw it in the Ravens game, which unfortunately we didn’t show up very well for that game, but that’s when you started seeing some glimpses of, ‘I think it’s coming, I think it’s coming,’ Then, obviously, that Raiders game where I believe everyone saw the breakout… I think he has much more to offer in the passing game, so most likely you’ll see an increase in that as well.”

