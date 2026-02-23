NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Maxx Crosby, Bears, Lions

Bears

Raiders star DE Maxx Crosby has been in trade rumors this offseason as it’s uncertain whether he’s content remaining in Las Vegas. Detroit DE Aidan Hutchinson called it a “dream scenario” to play across from someone like Crosby, but understands the challenge presented by the business aspect of it.

“The idea of it is incredibly promising,” Hutchinson said, via DJ Siddiqi. “That sounds like a dream scenario to be playing alongside a beast like that. I was answering the same questions last year about Myles Garrett, so I don’t know the reality of this situation and how real this actually is, especially given our GM — if you listen to him talk a little bit about edge rushers, I don’t know. It doesn’t sound like it’d be something they pursue.”

“But you never know what they do. There’s also the money and cash situation. I know we got a lot of young, promising talent on our team that they’re going to pay this offseason. I’m just happy I am not involved in that, because all that stuff goes a little over my head. I just want to play ball.”

The Detroit Lions announced that Team President and CEO Rod Wood has elected to retire.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is unhappy with the way the season ended for his team and believes that he still has more to improve on, noting that the offseason is a time to fix their mistakes.

“Disappointing for sure,” Gibbs said of the season, via Eric Woodyard. “We always have hopes to make it to the Super Bowl, and if not that, at least make the playoffs, and we didn’t get either.”

“Nah. I don’t think so,” Gibbs replied when asked if he played his best. “Me personally, I could’ve done a lot of stuff throughout the year to get us out of some holes…I think it could be a good thing. That’s how I look at it as a positive. You learn from it. Learn as much as we can and fix mistakes going forward.”