NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When asked which receivers he likes to study, Bears’ fourth-round WR Tyler Scott said he observes teammate D.J. Moore and praised his calm demeanor on the field.

“D.J. Moore, obviously, being a teammate, he — man — he’s everything advertised and more,” Scott said, via NBC Sports’ Under Center podcast. “Like he plays with such a calmness to him. Just the control to him. And football players know, you know, kind of what that looks like. And he just kind of plays just under control. But it’s not necessarily like he’s playing slow or behind. It’s just, he just kind of plays like he knows what he’s doing. You can tell he’s experienced in what he does. … He’s just playing at a different level than everybody.”

Scott points out he has a lot less experience than fellow receivers Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool but is focused on performing well to make things difficult on their coaching staff.

“I have a pretty heavy room as far as these guys that have been there, done that, you know, have a lot of talent,” Scott said. “But for me, you know, my mindset has always been, be so good that they have to put you in the game. No matter who’s around, you have to be so good that they have to put you out there. So, that’s been my mindset. As far as the ceiling, I don’t really have too much of a ceiling for myself. I just see myself being an impact and having a hand in the stirring pot of a team that’s going to compete in the playoffs and, ultimately, for a Super Bowl.”

Scott wants to continue being a “vertical threat” at the professional level.

“Coming in, my vertical speed, just being that vertical threat, I just cherish that opportunity and being able to be a part of something like that,” Scott said. “I’m grateful that they trusted me to bring that asset in. Somebody like me who is very hungry to show what I can do, I think it’ll be fun.”

Lions

Lions OLB coach Dave Corrao believes adding DE Charles Harris back to the defense will make them that much better. Harris was a potential cap cut this offseason but instead accepted a pay cut to stay in Detroit.

“A healthy Charles Harris is going to make us a much better defense,” Corrao said, via NBC Sports.

Packers

Packers WR Romeo Doubs caught a touchdown pass over CB Jaire Alexander in minicamp and ended up receiving praise from the veteran defender. Alexander also made a note to give credit to WR Christian Watson for his development.

“He deserves it. He’s been working hard. I’ve been watching the practices. Him and Christian have been standing out. He’s been working hard,” Alexander said, via Packers Wire.

Alexander added that the team will be relying on Doubs and Watson and it’s good that they’re getting challenged this early in the offseason.

“These are the guys are on team that we’re going to be rocking with. It’s good to challenge them,” Alexander said. “I want to see the best for the team.”

Alexander has taken note of Doubs development entering year two.

“Doubs caught a touchdown on me and I gave him a hug almost. Good stuff, man,” Alexander said. “The year before, he didn’t catch anything.”