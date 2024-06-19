NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears G Teven Jenkins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but his representative hasn’t heard anything about an extension. He’s going into the 2024 season focused on staying healthy after missing time due to injuries each year of his career.

“Stay healthy. That’s No. 1 and of the utmost importance for me right now,” Jenkins said via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “Stay healthy, get through the whole 17 games and continue my strong play from last year, and be a more consistent, reliable guy.”

The Bears signed TE Marcedes Lewis to a one-year, $2 million contract with $1 million guaranteed including a $400k signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell feels there are “little things” they can develop both offensively and defensively, pointing out they want players to be more aware in game situations like how they 49ers defeated them in the NFC Championship game.

“Those are the little things where we can really grow offensively and defensively,” Campbell said, via FanNation. “Like the awareness of who’s in, what’s the situation. We know what it says on paper, but we can’t do the Ron Burgundy. We can’t just continue to read off the teleprompter. And, that’s the next step, that is the next evolution, because that’s what San Francisco did to us, quite frankly. They played at a different level.”

Campbell wants players to show up to training camp still in shape and mentally prepared for the season ahead.

“I think as they go into camp, they know what camp is gonna be like for us,” Campbell said. “They’re in really good shape right now. They really are. It’s one of those, you wish you could start camp in a week. However, you’re gonna trust that these guys are gonna continue to put in the work and they do. But, make sure you come back into camp and you’re in tip-top shape, you are where you were when you left here. Make sure that’s where you’re at physically. But then mentally, understand that wherever you want this to go and where you want us to go as a team, the work to that point and the work that it’s gonna take to get there, you need to understand what that looks like and what you’re getting prepared to do.”

Campbell reiterated he wants players to understand they are competing for a Super Bowl.

“I think just remember what are we playing for? Each individual, what do you want? Like, what do you want out of this year?” Campbell said. “What do you want it to look like when we’re sitting here and it’s February? Where is your mind? And so, think about that and let’s work backwards from there. That’ll be the message.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are signing UFL K Jake Bates to a two-year, $1.98 million contract with $150k in total guarantees including a $100k signing bonus.

The Lions hired Cardinals Mangaer of Football Analytics and Research Charlie Adkins as their Senior Director of Football Administration. (Seth Walder)

Packers

Packers CB Jaire Alexander was sad to see the team move on from S Darnell Savage but is already getting accustomed to playing alongside Xavier McKinney.

“I know Sav left, that’s my dude, and I miss Sav, but having X, we’re already on the same page with things. He communicates,” Alexander said, via PackersWire.

Alexander has been getting along well with McKinney and thinks he’s a playmaker for their defense.

“It’s always fun. I call X my big little bro,” Alexander said. “It will be fun leading the way alongside of him. Also another voice who can make plays. You’ve seen it. He can make plays all day.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur can see why McKinney was a captain with the Giants.

“It’s not a shock why he was a captain in New York,” LaFleur said.