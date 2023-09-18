NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, David Montgomery, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on if the losing streak weighs on him: “Hell yeah. That’s what I think about consistently. I’ve been here for a good minute now. Going through the same things, the same letdowns, the same … post-game speeches. For me as a competitor, I’m tired of that s**t.” (Kevin Fishbain)
Lions
Lions RB David Montgomery left Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks with an injury. After the game, Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters that it appeared to be a thigh bruise.
“It looks like a thigh bruise. I’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell said, via ESPN.com.
- Lions QB Jared Goff on the loss to the Seahawks: “We didn’t deserve that one today. We earned a loss.” (Eric Woodyard)
Packers
- Packers CB Jaire Alexander after the Packers lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter: “I thought for sure we had it in the bag. I thought their momentum was down a couple times, but hats off to ’em. They played hard.” (Matt Schneidman)
