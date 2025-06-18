NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

After QB Aaron Rodgers finally signed with the Steelers, another potential suitor for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins was removed from the list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero doesn’t think there’s a clear-cut landing spot as of now and doesn’t think he will get moved until an injury forces another team to make a move.

“At this point, there’s not a clear place for Kirk Cousins to go,” Pelissero said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “The Falcons have made it abundantly clear that they are not releasing him. If they were going to do that, they would have done that back in March. It didn’t happen.”

“That is a storyline that probably now is not going to be resolved, I wouldn’t think, prior to training camp. But the moment that somebody hits their thumb on a helmet. The moment that somebody pulls up lame with a hamstring, the moment that anything happens to any quarterback, the first question is going to be: is this the team that trades for Kirk Cousins?”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was asked about the possibility that the team could sign former Packers CB Jaire Alexander to help bolster their defensive backfield. However, Alexander wound up signing with the Ravens on Wednesday.

“I don’t know that for sure, but we’re always open to the chance of just bringing great players in here to create that competition,” Canales replied. “I wouldn’t say no. But right now, we have to take all the information in. I’m sure those conversations will happen, just to kinda see like, ‘What are they looking for?’ It’s gotta be the right fit for both sides. And so, those are all things we’d be open to.”

Saints

Derek Carr made headlines when announcing his retirement from the NFL in May. Carr reflected on his decision, saying he wouldn’t have been able to fully recover even if he underwent surgery.

“That part was tough because I didn’t want to have surgery and just sit there and — it sounds crazy but — just take the Saints’ money,” Carr said, via ESPN. “I wouldn’t have been able to play if I had the surgery. And then if I tried to play with it, I wasn’t near 100%, and so that doesn’t help them either. I just felt like it was the right thing to do for myself and for the team.”

Carr is feeling comfortable with his decision and is enjoying his time away from the game.

“My agent literally texted me a few days ago and he said, ‘Hey, just checking it in. How’s everything? You still feel comfortable with the decision?’ And I sent him a picture of me on the beach with my two kids playing. And I said, ‘This beats an OTA any day.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I thought so,'” Carr said. “So I’m doing great and have thoroughly enjoyed being home.”