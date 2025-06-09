NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell expects players like WR Jameson Williams to ease the transition from former OC Ben Johnson to newcomer John Morton.

“He’s got a ton of growth left,” Campbell said of Williams, via NFL.com. “He’s had a good spring, and I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves in OTAs, but there’s so much versatility with him. There’s so many things we can do just with his routes on the outside. I mean we can do things inside, but just with his speed, and he’s gotten so much stronger, his ability to stop, put his foot in the ground — when you can run like he can run and now you get to where you can stop on a dime, you talk about a hard cover. … We expect him to have a huge season. We really do, man. He’s going to be one of these guys that we’re going to lean on this year and is really going to be big for us.”

Packers

Packers S Xavier McKinney told the media that the team was looking forward to having CB Jaire Alexander return to the practice field. However, the Packers wound up releasing the veteran cornerback on Monday.

“We would all like him back,” McKinney said via PackersWire.com. “I talk to him every day, pretty much. So, just try to stay connected with him. Obviously, we’ve developed a great relationship with each other, but my thing that I always try to talk about is — that’s his own situation, and I want the best for him. At the end of the day, I’m going to be behind him regardless of what the situation is going on. We’ve developed a relationship good enough off the field to where it’s like I just want what’s best for you, and I’m going to be here regardless.”

Vikings

Minnesota signed RG Will Fries to an $87 million deal this offseason, but he’s rehabbing a broken right leg leading up to the season. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell updated Fries’ status and called training camp a safe return timeline.

“We’re being really smart with the injury that it was,” O’Connell said, via Lindsey Young of the team’s website. “I don’t know if we’ll see him fully active this spring, but I have no hesitation to say that I’m really excited to see him when he’s able to get out there, more than likely, for training champ. There’s still a chance we could see him in some bits and pieces of work over the next two weeks. But he’s in a good spot.”