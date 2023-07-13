NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Tremaine Edmunds, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears new LB Tremaine Edmunds thinks their team is “underestimated” and he’s glad to be a “big part” of their rebuilding project.

“I was just excited for the opportunity, man,” Edmunds said, via NFL.com. “I’m a guy, I like when the odds are against me, I like when the odds are against us. I feel like individuals make the best moves when you’re underestimated, and I wanted to go to a team where I could be part of a rebuild. I can be part of turning this thing around, man. It’s just about knowing there are going to be some thunderstorms sometimes, but you gotta be able to stand through those thunderstorms sometimes long enough to stand through some sunshine one day. Just being a part of that and being a big part of that defense and being a big part of that rebuild, it made me want to be a part of it, for sure.”

Edmunds didn’t want to make any predictions about how 2023 would play out and said they are taking things one day at a time.

“I think we just got to take it one day at a time,” Edmunds said. “I think it’s too early to start making predictions. I think it’s too early to start putting a ceiling on how high we can actually go. … If we want to be able to hold that trophy up, man, it’s gonna take a hard commitment day in and day out, and I think guys are definitely bought in, and I’m just excited to get this thing rolling.”

Lions

Lions OL Taylor Decker is looking forward to giving the fan’s something to be proud of in their team.

“I feel that no matter what your record is going to be, or no matter if you’re in the media or people are jumping on the Lions, I’m a professional, we’re professionals, we’re expected to come out here and perform,” Decker said, via PFT. “You’re paid to come out here and perform no matter what anybody is saying about you. That’s just the way I take it. I’ve said this in the past, not to be grim, but I’ve been here a lot where we’ve been shit on. We were kind of the butt of jokes. I don’t want that, that’s not fun to be a part of, so I’m going to continue to work and put in everything I can to just try and help the team. Whatever our record ends up being, whatever this team ends up being I don’t know. I just know what I can do.”

Packers

Packers CB Jaire Alexander was sad to see former DB coach Jerry Gray depart for Atlanta this offseason.

“Man, I was sad. I almost shed a tear,” Alexander said, via Packers Wire. “He’s helped me out through a lot. I mean, he’s gotten me pretty much to where I’m at. I’m not saying him solely, but he’s helped me out a lot. It was sad, but I’ll see him again though.”