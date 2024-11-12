NFC Notes: Jake Bates, Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Lions, Vikings

Lions

Lions K Jake Bates drilled a pair of 50-plus yard field goals including a 58-yarder to help seal Detroit’s improbable comeback in Houston. Bates reflected on his crazy rookie season to this point and being the hero on Sunday Night Football.

“I think it almost feels too scripted, it’s too good to be true,” Bates said, via Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.

“I’ve never been hoisted like that,” Bates added, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “That was pretty cool just to see the sidelines come to embrace me and stuff was a cool moment.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff threw five interceptions but led the team to a second-half comeback over the Texans. Goff didn’t waver after a rough start and believes the team’s ability to respond speaks volumes about them.

“Ultimately, I never lost confidence because I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do on most of those plays and our defense really bailed us out,” Goff said, via the team’s YouTube. “They really did all day and guys stuck with me on offense and I was telling them, ‘Hey man, I’m good. Just hang in there. I’m good. I’m going to have this thing figured out,’ and they stuck with me.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell announced TE Sam LaPorta has a sprained AC joint but he isn’t too worried long-term: “He might miss this week.” (Dolan Bianchi)

Vikings

Minnesota escaped Week 10 with an ugly win over the Jaguars with zero offensive and three interceptions from QB Sam Darnold. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell reiterated his belief in Darnold and downplayed the interceptions made in this game.

“We’re still 100% confident in Sam,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “It would be craziness not to be.”

“Listen … Sam made a lot of plays, too,” O’Connell added, via Lindsey Young of the team’s website. “Ran the offense, got us into some and out of some plays, into the right runs. You know, execution was really gonna come down to the three (interception) plays when you look at the whole day.

“Really, I thought the last two interceptions (were) more so him just trying to make a play, and he’s a competitive guy.”

O’Connell said he never had a thought about turning to QB Nick Mullens amidst Darnold’s struggles on Sunday.

“Not one,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “Not one all day long. In fact, I was looking at it as a great opportunity to see growth and continue to move the team. We’re going to check back on this moment and use it the right way, and Sam is going to be better off for it. I truly do believe that.”