NFC Notes: Jalen Carter, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When asked about his performance so far this season, Cowboys sixth-round RB Deuce Vaughn said he’s been focused on helping the team be successful.

“I didn’t come into it expecting anything,” Vaughn said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m not a big statistical guy. I’m not a big, I guess, goal guy. I just want to make an impact that I could for myself, whatever that was, to help this team win and help this team be successful, that’s what I wanted to do. For it to start off like this is really good, but, of course, they don’t pay you and they don’t respect the things you did do, it’s all about what you do ahead, in these next upcoming days and this upcoming game.”

Vaughn has been grateful for all the positive feedback he’s received this preseason.

“I’ve never been an in-the-moment type of guy,” Vaughn said. “Any time that we finish a game, I’m just getting ready for the next one. It’s been really cool to have the type of (positive) feedback from the fans and have all this love, but I also understand that this is just the preseason. This upcoming game is the next biggest one. That’s the one on my schedule that’s circled. I’m just doing everything I can right now to be able to go out there and be prepared.”

Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay wouldn’t compare rookie DT Jalen Carter to some of the great defensive tackles he’s played alongside but views Carter as a “very, very dominant” player at his position.

“I’m not going to compare him to who I want to compare him to, but I’ve been around a lot of great D-tackles,” Slay said, via Ralph Vacchiano of FoxSports. “I’ve been around [Ndamukong] Suh, Haloti Ngata, Fletcher Cox himself, Javon Hargrave. I’ve been around a great group of guys that play D-tackle, man, and I’m trying to tell you: Jalen Carter, this kid is just very, very dominant, man. He’s very physical, quicker than what you think, and stronger than how he looks.”

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox thinks Carter should’ve been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Just seeing how strong the guy is, the way that he moves, [he] probably should have been the No. 1 pick in the draft.”

Slay reiterated his belief that Carter can be a “very special” player in the NFL.

“Man, I’m glad he fell to us, because I’d hate for [us] to have to go against that kid, because that kid is very special,” Slay said. “He’s got a chance to be amazing, man. He’s got a great, great chance to be amazing.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke highly of QB Daniel Jones in a recent interview, saying that the young quarterback checks all of his boxes.

“What stood out was his work ethic. His football IQ, his passion for the game, and his passion to be great. That stood out right away,” Schoen said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “To me, it was a 25-year-old young man who still had a lot of upside. The circumstances the year before we got here — I can’t speak as much on that but I do know there wasn’t continuity,” Schoen said. “And we did, we had a little bit of a turnstile at receiver last year. To be able to operate in that type of environment is difficult at the position. To see how he separated himself, elevated himself above the circumstances at times last year, and we still won games, I think he checked every box.”