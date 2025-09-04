NFC Notes: Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, Alontae Taylor, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Josh Kendall of The Athletic doesn’t expect the Falcons to pursue a starting right tackle after adding Michael Jerrell, Carter Warren and Ryan Hayes. In the end, Kendall points out that Elijah Wilkinson is slated to start.
- If Wilkinson is unable to maintain the starting spot, Kendall writes that Warren’s pedigree makes him the most likely to get into the lineup.
- Kendall considers Jerrell and Hayes to be “developmental prospects.”
- Kendall is surprised to see Atlanta keep just five interior defensive linemen on their active roster and expects Kentavius Street to be elevated from the practice squad multiple times this season.
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris said WR Darnell Mooney remains “day-to-day” with a shoulder injury and they still haven’t determined if he’ll be available for Week 1: “We’ll see. Was out there moving around a little with us Monday, looked pretty good. If he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. If he’s not, he won’t be. We can wait up until the last minute.” (Kendall)
- Atlanta is set to start Wilkinson at right tackle. Morris expressed confidence in the veteran lineman: “We have a lot of confidence in Elijah Wilkinson.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joseph Person reported that Panthers WR Jalen Coker’s strained quad is the same one that sidelined him for three games late last season. He added HC Dave Canales wasn’t impressed with Coker’s conditioning and body composition coming out of OTAs, leading to the team placing him on a detailed program over the summer.
- The team had been on record as praising Coker’s fitness in training camp but another soft tissue injury is a setback.
- Canales called Coker’s injury a “significant quad strain.” (Jonathan Jones)
- Canales said he told WR Hunter Renfrow that he’s committed to the veteran’s comeback story. (Joe Person)
- Renfrow revealed he had other offers but said he’d either return to Carolina or retire. (Person)
- Canales didn’t think Renfrow was physically ready and wanted him back on the practice squad, but the Coker injury changed the situation. (Person)
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Saints CB Alontae Taylor is an extension candidate before the season starts.
