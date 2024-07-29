NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Dallas G Zack Martin sympathizes with WR CeeDee Lamb because of his experience going through a similar contract holdout with the team.

“You’re just at home, man, by yourself,” Martin said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I was just at home for a couple of weeks. My family was up north, so you’re sitting there in your thoughts, and you know what’s going on at training camp. You know how exciting it is those first few weeks when you’re out here getting around the guys and getting going. Just kind of a lonely feeing.”

“He’s just got to know that everyone in that locker room has got his back. We know hopefully he’ll be out here sooner rather than later.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said he and HC Nick Sirianni are on great terms and they’ve worked through the adversity they dealt with last season.

“I think we’re in a great place,” Hurts said, via The Athletic. “I think anytime you have any frustration, any time you have any adversity that you have to overcome, it’s supposed to test you. I think it’s a matter of being on the same page. If we were on the same page, maybe we would have accomplished the things we would have. And we didn’t. It’s a learning experience.”

Sirianni plans on taking a lesser role within the offense. Hurts said it doesn’t matter who is calling plays, he’s confident in his ability to perform.

“It’s as simple as, ‘If, if I made it happen, I can make it happen,’” Hurts said. “And this team has made it happen before, and there’s no doubt we can make it happen again. But it takes what it takes, and it takes being together.”

A recent episode of Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants revealed that WR coach Mike Groh preferred LSU WR Malik Nabers over Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the 2024 draft.

“So, you’re on the clock right now, you gotta make a decision, one of those three?” Giants President and CEO John Mara asked Groh about which of the top three receivers he would select.

“I take Nabers,” Groh replied without hesitation. Mara also mentioned that he was apprehensive about giving up anything in order to trade up for a quarterback like he did in 2004 for QB Eli Manning, who was disgruntled after being selected first overall by the Chargers. “I’m just nervous about giving away too much for a QB,” Mara said, via NFL.com. “Very similar to 20 years ago.”