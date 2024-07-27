NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn mentioned they spent the spring seeing how LB Jamin Davis covers TEs and RBs and now they plan to get a look at his pass-rushing abilities. (Ben Standig)

mentioned they spent the spring seeing how LB covers TEs and RBs and now they plan to get a look at his pass-rushing abilities. (Ben Standig) Washington expects to bring in competition to compete with K Ramiz Ahmed but Quinn stated preseason games are going to be essential for field goals and the new kickoff rules. (Ben Standig)

but Quinn stated preseason games are going to be essential for field goals and the new kickoff rules. (Ben Standig) Quinn on veteran QB Marcus Mariota : “He has a presence about him; teammates are drawn to him. The quarterback room has the makings of something special and unique.” (John Keim)

: “He has a presence about him; teammates are drawn to him. The quarterback room has the makings of something special and unique.” (John Keim) Commanders first-round QB Jayden Daniels talked about competing for the starting job: “I like competing; I’m a competitor. Regardless if I’m announced the starter or not I still have to compete…. can’t be content with your job. It’s not a problem at all. I like competing.” (Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones mentioned two players on the roster want to get the highest contract for a non-QB. (Calvin Watkins)

mentioned two players on the roster want to get the highest contract for a non-QB. (Calvin Watkins) Jones adds they’ve had great conversations about new deals for QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb : “These things take time.” (Jon Machota)

and WR : “These things take time.” (Jon Machota) Dallas owner Jerry Jones commented on Prescott’s pending free agency: “I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys… at all.” (Jonathan Jones)

commented on Prescott’s pending free agency: “I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys… at all.” (Jonathan Jones) Prescott was asked about Jones saying he expects Prescott to remain in Dallas past this season: “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.” (Jon Machota)

Prescott on his future: “I’m gonna say it. I want to be here, but when you look [it] up, all the other great quarterbacks that I watched played for other teams [than their first team]. … That’s not something to fear.” (Charles Robinson)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said this offseason that it felt like 95 percent of the offense under new OC Kellen Moore was different than before. Some other members of the organization have expressed different thoughts but Hurts stood by his comments.

“Everyone has a different opinion on that statement, but everyone’s not the quarterback,” he said via Zach Berman. “For me and and my job and what I’m asked to do, I can see those differences from my vantage point. And I’ve spent a lot of time with that. …Just really trying to make it my own. That’s been a process. It’s been a really good process.”

Hurts outlined some of the challenges ahead for him and Moore to get on the same page, pointing out that this is his 10th play-caller in the last eight years of playing football.

“When you don’t have the continuity — and it’s been 10 different play-callers in the last eight years for me — when you don’t have that, it’s kind of tough to learn how to talk to someone, how to communicate, how they’re receptive, are we growing to get on the same page?” Hurts said via Berman. “I’m looking forward to that and I’ve enjoyed that process with coach Kellen. …How we see the game, his trust in my judgement and instincts is very important.”

Regarding Hurts’ 95 percent comments, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni declined to say a specific percentage of new input from Moore. Per the Athletic’s Brooks Kubena, Sirianni reiterated they’re making “tweaks” and “there’s stuff we’ve done well in the past” they want to keep doing.

declined to say a specific percentage of new input from Moore. Per the Athletic’s Brooks Kubena, Sirianni reiterated they’re making “tweaks” and “there’s stuff we’ve done well in the past” they want to keep doing. Roseman said he and Sirianni collaborated on the coordinator hires, with Sirianni coming to him with a list of names he’d compiled. (Kubena)

Eagles OL Mekhi Becton will work at both guard and tackle, while CB James Bradberry will work at both cornerback and safety, per Sirianni. (Kubena)

will work at both guard and tackle, while CB will work at both cornerback and safety, per Sirianni. (Kubena) Roseman noted the No. 3 receiver role is an area they’re monitoring to see if they need more help before the start of the season. (Jeff McLane)

Roseman told reporters the team remains confident in former third-round LB Nakobe Dean despite a lack of impact in his first two years. (Kubena)

despite a lack of impact in his first two years. (Kubena) Eagles CB Darius Slay said he got much-needed knee surgery this offseason: “I feel amazing. I feel brand new.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

said he got much-needed knee surgery this offseason: “I feel amazing. I feel brand new.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Eagles DE Brandon Graham confirmed he intends for 2024 to be his final NFL season. (Kubena)

confirmed he intends for 2024 to be his final NFL season. (Kubena) Eagles DC Vic Fangio noted Bradberry has a “good feel” for safety despite years of playing CB: “The list of guys making the transition from corner to safety, successfully, is very small.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

noted Bradberry has a “good feel” for safety despite years of playing CB: “The list of guys making the transition from corner to safety, successfully, is very small.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Fangio on DE Bryce Huff becoming an every-down player: “Everybody thought he could (play on base downs), and knowing the floor was rush downs, and he’s taken the challenge on very well. He has the talent to do what we want him to do. It’s just he’s got to get familiar with doing it. It’ll be a work in progress. Does he look like he can do it today? No. But I think eventually he will.” (Zach Berman)