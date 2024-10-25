NFC Notes: Jalen McMillan, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Packers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles is confident in rookie WR Jalen McMillan and the rest of the team’s young receiver group in the absence of WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“For us right now, we’re excited to see our young guys play,” Bowles said, via Andrew Harbaugh of the Bucs Wire. “We had to play without some defensive guys this year, now we have to play without some offensive guys…We think we’ll fare pretty well with these guys.”

Packers

The Packers brought in former Jets HC Robert Saleh this week to prepare for Week 8, but haven’t hired him to an official role. Matt LaFleur called Saleh’s assistance a fluid situation and mentioned his long-standing relationship with the coach dating back to their days as roommates at Central Michigan.

“I’d say it’s pretty fluid,” LaFleur said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “We’ve been close for a really long time. Shoot, we were roommates together back at Central Michigan, so we thought it was a good idea just to bring him here … for him to learn and also for him to help us and give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us. Certainly can find holes in, or some vulnerabilities if you will, in the defense that we’re playing. So yeah, that’s how we’re going to use him.”

LaFleur said Saleh isn’t helping out on the defensive side and expressed confidence in DC Jeff Hafley running the show.

“I think Haf (Hafley) and our defensive staff have a great thing going right now,” LaFleur said. “And I totally trust them, so I think it’s Year 1, he’s kind of got to go through it himself. So I don’t want to do that.”

Panthers

Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney said QB Bryce Young has been impressive in practice this week as he prepares to start Week 8 with Andy Dalton dealing with a thumb injury.

“He was saucing us up out there,” Clowney said, via David Newton of ESPN. “He was throwing dimes at practice.”

Clowney wants Young to have confidence going forward and to trust the work he puts in.

“To believe in himself,” Clowney said. “You know what got you here. You know how to play football. You were the No. 1 pick for a reason. Just continue to believe in yourself and keep the haters away.”

Panthers’ practice squad WR Praise Olatoke mentioned Young has been “excelling” running the scout team

“Honestly, he’s just been slinging the ball and being a cannon,” Olatoke said. “He’s playing his game and he’s excelling.”