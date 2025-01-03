NFC Notes: Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says everyone in the coaching industry he’s talked to expects Buccaneers OC Liam Coen to be a fixture in the interview circuit, and the former Rams assistant has a great shot to get a head coaching job this year.

Veteran DE Shaquil Barrett returned to the Buccaneers this week after his brief stint with the Dolphins before electing to retire. He mentioned coming out of retirement with the "intention" of going back to Tampa Bay for 2025, via Greg Auman.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles highly praised rookie WR Jalen McMillan, who has scored six touchdowns over the last four games.

“His understanding of the offense – he’s a very talented player. He understands the offense, he’s very comfortable right now and playing with a lot of confidence. When the guys went down early in the year, he got a chance to get his feet wet and understand where he needs to be on the field from a spot standpoint. The older guys have helped him a lot, and he’s playing really fast right now,” Bowles said, via the team’s site.

McMillan’s production turned up following their Week 11 bye, including a two-touchdown performance against the Raiders in Week 14. In the end, Bowles thinks the receiver getting fully healthy and having a better knowledge of their system was the largest factor in McMillan’s development.

“I don’t know if it was just that game or the Bye Week, it was just him getting healthy, getting a better grasp of the offense, and then getting opportunities. The opportunities started coming, he started making plays, and it kind of snowballed from there.”

Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey has recorded seven sacks this year despite missing five games. Bowles feels the next step for Kancey is to remain healthy for a full season.

“Health is the key thing right there. The past few years, he’s missed certain games early on. If he can come back and play a full 17 [games]…Obviously, it shows in the stats. He’s got seven sacks right now, and he missed five games. He has a chance to be a very good player if he stays healthy.”

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero said he’s not thinking about whether Week 18 could be his final game with the team: “I’m honestly not worried about that at all. I’m solely focused on the Falcons.” (Joseph Person)

Evero said there are "certainly things I could do schematically" to correct their pour run defense, per Mike Kaye.