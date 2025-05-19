NFC Notes: Jalen Milroe, Jalen Ramsey, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ fifth-round S Marques Sigle was drafted out of Kansas State after transferring from North Dakota State, where he was a reserve cornerback. Sigle reflected on his collegiate journey to the NFL.

“Now they know my name,” Sigle said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I just kept working, and people still didn’t know my name before the scouting combine. People thought I was going to run a 4.5 or a 4.6 … And some people still didn’t know my name before the draft, but now they do.”

49ers GM John Lynch said Sigle can play the nickel role and has “a lot of versatility to his game.”

“He’s awesome,” Lynch said. “He’s played nickel. He’s a guy who can really run. I never knew watching him on the field (but) that is a blazing time, and he’s got a lot of versatility to his game. He’s a good tackler. He takes the fight to the ball carrier to the receiver. I think he’s going to be a really good fit for us.”

Kansas State DC Joe Klanderman reiterated how Sigle can line up in multiple defensive positions.

“Marques is tremendous,” Klanderman said. “I think he is going to play for a lot of years. He is versatile and can play a lot of different positions and is a hard worker, and I think he is going to be a good leader. I think the world of him.”

Rams

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Rams traded out of the first round with Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson and LSU TE Mason Taylor in mind. They wound up taking Ferguson at No. 46 overall.

Although Taylor went four picks earlier to the Jets, one team source told Fowler that they had Ferguson higher on the draft board and they would've taken him even if Taylor was available.

As for the 2026 NFL Draft, some around the league believe HC Sean McVay could use one of his first-round picks on a quarterback, which would be the first time for McVay to take a QB in the opening round.

As for the 2026 NFL Draft, some around the league believe HC Sean McVay could use one of his first-round picks on a quarterback, which would be the first time for McVay to take a QB in the opening round.

from the Dolphins, but his $24 million in guarantees could be prohibitive. SI.com’s Albert Breer notes that the money is the biggest holdup with a trade for Ramsey, as he is due $25.1 million with almost all of it guaranteed.

Breer thinks the Rams would require Miami to eat significant money for a better draft pick to get the deal done.

Jeremy Fowler reports that Former Titans assistant GM Anthony Robinson is joining the Rams organization.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider is glad third-round QB Jalen Milroe will not have pressure on him to come in and immediately perform for the franchise, as they have already signed free agent QB Sam Darnold to be the starter.

“Obviously, [he has a] high ceiling,” Schneider said in a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show. “All these guys that come in — last year’s class was kind of a unicorn, really. But all these guys coming in, it takes a minute. It takes a lot of time for these guys to develop and get those pro reps. And, you know, [he had] several different coordinators, I think like three or four coordinators in college and several different position coaches. So, again, getting him in a system where he can be comfortable. And the staff’s going to try to do some unique things with him, the offensive staff. So, it’s exciting. When you’re watching him, there’s a lot of — look, I was blessed to be around Brett Favre at a very young age, and there was a lot of ‘wow’ and there was a lot of ‘whoa’ with the throws. And so, he’s got some of those wows and some of those whoas, but then also when he takes off, he’s going for 50, 60. 70 yards and running 22 miles per hour with the ball in his hands, too. So, he’s a special young man. He’s been great so far.”

Schneider also spoke about OC Klint Kubiak working with the Saints and QB Taysom Hill, which could help the team fit Milroe into their offensive scheme.

“I think it’s going to be fun to watch and see how it plays out,” Schneider noted. “One of the really attractive things — Mike obviously felt this way, too, Mike Macdonald — was the way these guys utilized the talent they had there, there was a variety of talent they had in New Orleans last year. And they really got decimated on their offensive line with injuries. But they did a really nice job of complementing, still being able to run the ball and move the ball. The first several games I think they were scoring 40-plus points, maybe the first two or three. So it’s going to be fun to see how this fits in. Challenging? Sure. But I think it’s going to be fun to see.”