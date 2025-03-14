NFC Notes: Jalyx Hunt, Cowboys’ Free Agency Deals, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys re-signed S Markquese Bell to a three-year, $9 million contract with $6.2 million fully guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.2 million, $1.5 million, and $2.3 million. (Over The Cap)

The Cowboys have re-signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year deal worth $4.45 million, with $3.105 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $550,000 signing bonus, and his salaries are $1.225 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $1.3 million in the second year (guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed if on the roster by the third day of the 2026 league year), and $1.345 million in the third year. (Aaron Wilson)

Eagles

The Eagles lost several players this offseason to free agency, trades, or cuts. LB Jalyx Hunt said it hurts to see so many people go.

“Hurting my heart,” Hunt said, via Olivia Renner of The Inquirer. “This is the business part that everybody talks about. So this is my first time experiencing it. I’m going through the throes of it right now.”

Hunt is telling his former teammates how grateful he is for their time together.

“Just telling everybody, ‘I really appreciate you, and I’m so grateful for everything that you were able to do for me and teach me while I was here and while you were with me,’” Hunt said.

Josh Sweat is now a member of an NFC competitor with the Cardinals. Hunt is now focused on out-doing him on the field.

“That’s the OG, man,” Hunt said. “Josh Sweat, he’s out of here. I told him, ‘It’s up,’ though, because now we’re in direct competition. Because before, I’m learning from you, everything. But now I’ve got to outrush him and everything like that.”

Giants

Purdue OL Marcus Mbow will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Giants. (Ryan Fowler) The Giants re-signed WR Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million extension. The receiver said he talked with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll about their plan at quarterback: “I believe in their vision.” (Art Stapleton)

to a three-year, $36 million extension. The receiver said he talked with GM and HC about their plan at quarterback: “I believe in their vision.” (Art Stapleton) Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants signed LB Chris Board to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with $3.55 million guaranteed. The deal has up to $150k in incentives annually.

to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with $3.55 million guaranteed. The deal has up to $150k in incentives annually. According to Aaron Wilson, New York signed TE Chris Manhertz to a one-year, $1.422 million deal with $567,500 guaranteed including a $142,500 signing bonus and $425k of his $1.255 million base salary. The deal also has a $25k workout bonus.