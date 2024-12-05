NFC Notes: James Conner Contract Details, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

This hasn’t been the year the 49ers envisioned after returning essentially the same core of the team that came up just short in last year’s Super Bowl. San Francisco sits at 5-7 in last place in the NFC West, with injuries to star players like RB Christian McCaffrey, DE Nick Bosa, WR Brandon Aiyuk and more stacking up alongside off-field tragedies like both CB Charvarius Ward and LT Trent Williams losing young children far, far too soon.

“It’s been rough,” 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk said via the Athletic’s Mike Silver, who accidentally slipped into past tense when discussing the season. “It just felt like we never got into any rhythm this year, on either side of the ball.

“But that changes now.”

The 49ers remain alive in the NFC West, albeit with slim playoff hopes. That thread is what a lot of people in the organization are clinging to right now.

“When you don’t win games, the vibe is definitely different,” said TE George Kittle. “But the overall camaraderie doesn’t feel different. It’s football. Everybody’s dealing with something. Teams can either put it together or fall apart.”

The 49ers worked out three running backs this week, including Eno Benjamin , DeWayne McBride and Boston Scott , via Howard Balzer.

, and , via Howard Balzer. San Francisco also hosted RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a visit and signed him to the practice squad.

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner signed a two-year, $19 million extension that includes a $9,750,000 signing bonus and $10.39 million guaranteed. $1,500,000 of his $3,640,000 salary in 2025 is guaranteed and his $6,390,000 salary in 2026 is non-guaranteed.

signed a two-year, $19 million extension that includes a $9,750,000 signing bonus and $10.39 million guaranteed. $1,500,000 of his $3,640,000 salary in 2025 is guaranteed and his $6,390,000 salary in 2026 is non-guaranteed. He can earn up to $2,500,000 in a regular roster bonus, $1,275,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and a $200,000 workout bonus. (OverTheCap)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald plans to stick with sixth-round RG Sataoa Laumea in Week 14: “We felt him out there. I thought he did a great job getting used to the game. So excited about it. But that’s the plan right now.” (Curtis Crabtree)

plans to stick with sixth-round RG in Week 14: “We felt him out there. I thought he did a great job getting used to the game. So excited about it. But that’s the plan right now.” (Curtis Crabtree) Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf briefly left Week 13’s game after his foot “went numb” after taking an awkward hit. He described it as like “hitting a funny bone,” via Bob Condotta.