NFC Notes: James Conner, Geno Smith, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he expects to have CB Charvarius Ward back soon, as he mourns the death of his one-year-old daughter.

“I think he’s getting close, just in talking to him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I don’t want to put a date on it because you never know if that could change or not. But he’s told us sooner than later, and hopefully, he’ll be in a good place to come back.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals have leaned on RB James Conner as the workhorse all season, but third-round RB Trey Benson has been getting better each week. Benson explained how helpful it is to have a veteran like Conner in front of him to set an example.

“When you got (jersey No.) 6, James Conner, right there in front of me, he teaches me,” Benson said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s website. “He’s been teaching me every step of the way.”

“I’m feeding off J.C., honestly, because I see him do it and it makes me want to do it. I’m in my head thinking, ‘Damn, did I just do that and really knock off three defenders?'”

At 29 years old, Conner discussed how Benson helps keep him young and fresh.

“I’m teaching him and he’s teaching me, that youthfulness and that eager-to-learn,” Conner added. “I’m in Year 8 and I’m still learning things. That’s the humbleness part of the game and that’s how you keep getting better is by having that never-arrived mindset. He brings the energy. That’s my man.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks take on the 49ers following their bye week at 4-5 in need of a win. Seattle QB Geno Smith admitted this divisional game means more and spoke on their need for a win.

“It’s very personal, man,” Smith said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “When you think about division opponents, their games matter the most, especially with the 49ers. They’ve been at the top of our division, one of the best teams in the league for a while. If we want to be that type of team we say we are, we’ve got to go through teams like this. I have no doubt in my mind the type of guys that we have, the type of preparation we’re going to put in and the way we’re going to step on the field. I know I’m going to step on it with that chip on my shoulder, that edge that I always have. I know my guys are as well.”