NFC Notes: James Conner, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

“I just felt like I was behind the eight ball,” Pearsall said, via NFL.com. “I like to say that I rolled out of bed and started running routes because I damn near did. You can’t really rehab a gunshot wound. So I basically rolled out of bed and started running routes in Week 7. … From that Week 7 and on, that was my training camp. Those practices in between, before the games, that was my training camp, for me.”

“We had a couple of those moments, and there were times where he took it a little deeper and then broke open.” QB Brock Purdy added on Pearsall. “He was like, ‘Dude I was open.’ I said in the timing of the play, I needed it quicker. So, we had moments like that, and that’s part of getting to the NFL. … I think toward the end of the last season, you saw Ricky come out his shell, he was playing within our system and timing.”

“To be honest, I’m approaching it the same exact way,” Pearsall continued. “Whether those guys are in the room or not, that’s just how I look at myself. I just got to be able to step in that role. That’s just how I look at it. I look at myself as being able to be a guy that goes out there and makes plays. Whether they’re there or not, that’s how I look at myself.”

“Unfortunately, I revisit that every single night I go to bed,” Pearsall concluded when asked about the shooting. “I kind of just carry that with me. Now it’s not as much as avoiding it and whether revisiting it or not revisiting it. It’s more about how I deal with it and the light I put on it. It’s more a positive light and things I can get out of that, to try to inspire other people. As far as my own personal stuff, I’ve been doing a better job dealing with it, myself.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner knows that he and Trey Benson will be expected to be one of the best dynamic duos in the league in 2025 when it comes to their rushing attack.

“It’s the situation we are in and we can’t shy away from it,” Conner said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “We’ve got to talk about it and understand what’s expected. We want to be the best rushing team in football. We need that from (Benson). And the rest of the backs. We can’t shy away from those conversations.”

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur commented on the progress made by QB Stetson Bennett over the last two years, noting that he has grown up and is in a healthy mental state in training camp.

“He’s grown up so much. He’s in such a good spot mentally,” LaFleur said at training camp, via RamsWire.com. “He’s had great command of the huddle compared to what it used to be, but what I think is even better is when that ball snaps, he’s just playing so fast. He has a knack, you can see it from his college film, and it’s coming through here in year three. He has a knack of space and feeling space, when to speed up his drops and when to tempo it down. What’s been most impressive, particularly the first few days when he was going against the one defense a lot, that pocket is collapsed and he just knows where his outlets are. Hey, don’t make a bad play worse. He’s done a great job of that. He continues to stack days. He’s going to get a lot of ops in the preseason, which will be great for him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet seems poised to take on a bigger role this year as RB Kenneth Walker III continues to get slowed by different injuries. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald gave a glowing review of Charbonnet and said he does everything the right way.

“Zach, he’s just a stud,” Macdonald said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He’s just everything you want in a person and a football player, that’s him. He just does it every day. Same person, great spirit, strong as an ox, does everything right. I mean, what do you want from a football player? Zach Charbonnet.”

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak outlined how he defines an elite running back, with intelligence and availability as the most important factors. Kubiak is thoroughly impressed with Charbonnet’s IQ, while Walker has had some struggles staying on the field.

“No. 1 is intelligence,” Kubiak said. “No. 2 is longevity or just availability. Guys that are available for the whole game. The best backs that I’ve been around are super smart … Our top two guys are doing some really good things, but Charbonnet, his mental approach to the game is extremely impressive. He does not flinch. If he ever has a question, you know you didn’t coach it good enough because he is that on it. Really been impressed with him.”